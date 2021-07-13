Western Dubuque is back in the regional final for a second consecutive year, seeking its first trip to the state tournament since 2008.
West Delaware is trying to clinch its second consecutive trip to Fort Dodge.
Here is a capsule look at Tuesday’s Iowa Class 4A Region 7 championship game, with statistics taken from VarsityBound on Sunday:
No. 9 WEST DELAWARE (28-9) vs. No. 2 WESTERN DUBUQUE (31-7)
Time — 7 p.m.
Site — Farley Park
How they got here — West Delaware defeated Charles City, 6-4, in the semifinals; Western Dubuque routed Decorah, 10-1.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Eve Wedewer (.500, 28-for-56, 16 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 27 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Alivia Schulte (.455, 56-for-123, 38 runs, 1 double, 12 RBIs, 30 stolen bases); Ella Koloc (.419, 54-for-129, 47 runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 24 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Mia Peyton (.355, 33-for-93, 4 runs, 11 doubles, 4 RBIs, 35 RBIs); Heather Heims (.309, 30-for-97, 19 runs, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs); Kayla Felton (.294, 30-for-102, 17 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 31 RBIs); Eva Winn (.293, 17-for-58, 11 runs, 2 doubles, 14 RBIs)
West Delaware pitching leader — Erin Mullen (22-7, 2.30 ERA, 182 2/3 innings, 81 strikeouts, 22 walks)
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Sara Horsfield (.559, 76-for-136, 72 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs, 27 stolen bases); Sydney Kennedy (.516, 66-for-128, 29 runs, 28 doubles, 5 home runs, 59 RBIs); Maddie Harris (.413, 43-for-104, 20 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 36 RBIs); Brynn Walters (.409, 27-for-66, 16 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 8 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Audrey Biermann (.358, 44-for-123, 22 runs, 1 double, 14 RBIs, 21 stolen bases); Abigail Kluesner (.355, 43-for-121, 28 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 42 RBIs); Meg Besler (.306, 38-for-124, 28 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 40 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Sydney Kennedy (15-5, 1 save, 1.68 ERA, 129 1/3 innings, 178 strikeouts, 32 walks); Meredith Hoerner (16-2, 2.32 ERA, 108 2/3 innings, 140 strikeouts, 40 walks)
Outlook — Once WaMaC Conference rivals, these programs haven’t played as often recently. And Western Dubuque is trying to reverse the trend. West Delaware beat the Bobcats in their most recent meeting, earning a 6-4 win in the 2020 regular-season finale. The Hawks ended Western Dubuque’s season with a 9-4 victory in 2019. West Delaware swept the team’s regular-season doubleheader in 2018. Western Dubuque’s last victory over West Delaware came in the second game of a doubleheader on June 16, 2017. Both teams returned almost completely intact from last season. Western Dubuque has won three of its last four games while West Delaware comes in on a four-game winning streak. The Bobcats’ Sara Horsfield leads the state regardless of class in runs (72) and is second in hits (76). Kennedy’s 28 doubles also lead the state and she is tied for seventh with 59 RBIs.