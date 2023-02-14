Cascade wasted little time building a big lead in its playoff opener.

Cole McDermott scored a game-high 24 points, and the Cougars jumped out to an 18-point lead after the opening quarter of a 59-32 victory over Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa Class 2A District 9 quarterfinal on Monday in Cascade.

