Cascade wasted little time building a big lead in its playoff opener.
Cole McDermott scored a game-high 24 points, and the Cougars jumped out to an 18-point lead after the opening quarter of a 59-32 victory over Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa Class 2A District 9 quarterfinal on Monday in Cascade.
Jackson Lieurance added 11 points for the Cougars, who saw 10 different players score at least one point.
Cascade (15-6) advanced to play at Jesup in Thursday’s district semifinal.
Maquoketa Valley 65, Clarksville 36 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats romped to a victory over Clarksville in their Class 1A District 5 quarterfinal. Maquoketa Valley will host either Turkey Valley or East Buchanan in Thursday’s semifinal.
Lisbon 46, Clayton Ridge 36 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Lions held off the Eagles (14-9) in a Class 1A District 6 quarterfinal.
Benton 74, Lancaster 55 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs rolled past the Flying Arrows in their non-conference clash.
Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Miners held off the Comets in Six Rivers Conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 63, Warren 22 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Burcham scored 20 points and Addie Hefel added 10 as the Pirates throttled the Warriors in a Class 1A regional semifinal and advanced to play Scales Mound/River Ridge in Friday’s regional final.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 54, Lanark Eastland 28 — At Galena, Ill.: The co-op routed Eastland to set up a regional final showdown Friday at Galena.
Black Hawk 49, Lancaster 39 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Warriors knocked off the Flying Arrows in a non-conference matchup.
Mineral Point 62, Southwestern 18 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers dominated the Wildcats en route to a SWAL victory.
