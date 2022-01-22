Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Executive Director Jean Berger stood on the arena floor prior to the start of the final session of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament Saturday at Xtream Arena and announced that the IGHSAU would sanction girls wrestling beginning next season.
Iowa will become the 34th state to sanction girls wrestling.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” Berger said in a statement released shortly after she made the announcement. “The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”
More than 1,000 girls wrestled across the state this year, and nearly 700 competed at the two-day state tournament this weekend.
The IGHSAU says 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs and more than 185 Iowa schools had a girl wrestler competing this year.
It is the 11th sport sanctioned by the IGHSAU and is the first sport added since bowling in 2007.
“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” IGHSAU Associate Director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley said in a release. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state. While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write.
"The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate. We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other 10 sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders. We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and to give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”