Isabel Stewart went 5-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three more, and Megan Anger hit two of East Dubuque’s five home runs and drove in five runs as the Warriors beat Warren/Stockton, 20-8, on Thursday in Stockton, Ill.
East Dubuque pounded out 26 hits and eight players tallied at least two hits.
Annika Husemann had three hits and three RBIs, Hannah Heitkamp went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Erika Dolan had three hits and two RBIs, and Brandi Dietzel had three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Katie Welp, Husemann and Dietzel also homered for East Dubuque (4-10, 3-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference).
Alivia Thruman was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs for the WarHawks (11-2, 5-1).
Cuba City 6, Fennimore 4 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Addy Schauff went 3-for-4 with a home run, Summer Rogers hit a triple and the Cubans held off the Golden Eagles.
Potosi/Cassville 7, Argyle 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Abby Tasker, Malia Weber and Madi Weber had two hits apiece, and Malia Weber struck out seven to earn the victory as Potosi/Cassville beat Argyle.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 10, Mineral Point 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Riley Rosenkranz, Max Lucey, Tyson Richard, Breyden Johll and Cody Houtakker collected two hits apiece as the Cubans routed the Pointers.
East Dubuque 6, Warren/Stockton 3 — At Warren, Ill.: Colin Sutter, Parker Shireman and Spencer Sindahl had two hits apiece, Sindahl drove in two runs, and the Warriors completed a series sweep of the WarHawks.
GIRLS GOLF
Bobcats take 3rd — At Long Grove, Iowa: McKenna Stackis shot 78 to finish third overall to lead Western Dubuque (349) to third place at the Lancer Invitational at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course. Pleasant Valley beat host North Scott, 325-346, for the team title. Dubuque Wahlert (358) was fourth, led by Ava Kalb (86). Danielle McQuillen shot 94 to lead Dubuque Hempstead (403) to a 10th-place finish, and Dubuque Senior (425) was 11th at the 15-team event behind a 99 from Jordan Westhoff.
GIRLS SOCCER
Western Dubuque 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0 (OT) — At Epworth, Iowa: Josie Manternach scored off a cross from Olivia Thul in overtime and the Bobcats beat the Golden Eagles for their second overtime win of the week.
Beckman Catholic 3, Iowa City Regina 2 — At Iowa City: The Trailblazers edged the Regals and improved to 4-0 to open the season.
Clayton Ridge 3, Northeast 1 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Rebecca Hillers scored all three goals for the Eagles, with two assists from Haley Rork and another from Jayda Wardell, and Clayton Ridge beat Northeast.
BOYS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Washington 7, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Roan Martineau and Jake Evans both won singles matches as the Golden Eagles lost to the Warriors.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3 — At Roos Courts: Sydney Thoms, Maddie Brosnahan, Leen Kassas, Noor Kassas and Grace Kolker won singles matches as the Mustangs beat the Cougars.
