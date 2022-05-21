Loras College wrestling coach T.J. Miller was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication early Friday morning in the 2200 block of Theda Drive in Dubuque.
Dubuque police responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. for an intoxicated individual and located Miller at the back of the residence. The responding officer reported Miller had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and Miller consented to a preliminary breath test, which registered his blood alcohol content at .241, according to the criminal complaint released today.
Miller was arrested on the same charge in 2016.
“We are aware of the situation and are handling it internally,” Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen said in an email to the TH on Friday.
Miller was a 2007 NCAA Division III national champion wrestler at Wartburg College and this winter completed his sixth season as the Duhawks’ head coach.
Miller is responsible for the two most successful seasons in program history, finishing as runner-up at the 2019 D-III championships, claiming the 2020 American Rivers Conference championship and snapping Wartburg’s 27-year stranglehold on the conference, and winning a regional championship later that season for the first time in program history.
During his tenure at Loras, Miller has coached 30 All-Americans and two national champions. He is a three-time conference coach of the year and regional coach of the year, was the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Rookie Coach of the Year and the NWCA’s National Coach of the Year.
