BELLEVUE, Iowa — Pretty much every time Grace Tath toes the rubber for Bellevue Marquette, her team will have a chance to win.
That chance is even better when she comes up with the biggest swing of the night.
The Mohawk senior ace tossed a complete-game gem and delivered the game-winning two-run double in the first inning, as Bellevue Marquette defeated Calamus-Wheatland, 3-1, Tuesday night in a Class 1A Region 8 first-round matchup at Cole Park.
Marquette will travel to Lisbon for a second-round game tonight at 7 p.m.
“Getting that lead early made a big difference for us,” Mohawk coach Melissa Sturm said. “It calms them down, it calmed Grace down and it calmed everyone down. After that first inning, we struggled to score, but it made all the difference in our team dynamic to get that early lead.”
Marquette got that all-important early advantage in the first when Elise Kilburg led off with a sharp single. A throwing error advanced her to third on Emma Callaghan’s fielders choice. After a strikeout, Tath roped a line-drive double over the right-fielder’s head to put the Mohawks up, 2-0.
“It was a really big hit and I’m glad that I pulled through there,” Tath said. “It gave us momentum and my team really builds off our hits. When we get a good hit, we bring our energy up and it shows on the field.”
After being held scoreless through the first two innings, the Warriors got within one run on an Emily Boeckmann solo homer in the top of the third. Tath quickly refocused and allowed only one Calamus-Wheatland runner to reach second base for the remainder of the game.
In her seven innings, she allowed just three hits, had four strikeouts, walked none, and relied on a rock solid defense behind her.
“They did great tonight and I’m really glad to have them behind me,” Tath said.
The Mohawks were able to add that always-important insurance run in the bottom of the fourth with solid contact, despite not connecting for a hit. Delaney Banowetz led off with a smash to third that was too hot to handle. She advanced on a sharp fielder’s choice by Holly Kremer and Kaylee Koos extended the lead on an RBI grounder to second.
Marquette had opportunities to break the game open, but left runners in scoring position in five of their six innings at-bat, but three runs was more than enough for Tath.
Sturm feels good about her team’s chances tonight against Lisbon, but feels they will have to come up with more big hits.
“They have a drive right now that I can’t do for them,” she said. “(Lisbon) is a tough opponent, but I think we are just as tough. We’ll need to hit better than we did tonight. They’ll throw their ace, she’s on a lot of rest because they didn’t have to play tonight, but we have seen her. They beat us twice not that long ago, but its tough to beat a team three times and we hope that’s the case for us tomorrow.”
Lisbon defeated Marquette, 4-3 and 14-0 on June 24.