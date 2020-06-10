There will be at least one fewer Doyle in the Iowa football program next season.
Possibly foreshadowing another departure, Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that he would be transferring out of the Iowa program. He is the son of Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who on Saturday was placed on administrative leave following a wave of former players alleged mistreatment and racially insensitive comments.
Dillon Doyle, a 6-foot-3, 237-pound redshirt sophomore out of Iowa City West, saw action in four games before using a redshirt as a true freshman in 2018. Last season, he played in all 13 games, recording 13 solo tackles and 10 assists. He also forced a fumble.
“Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my DREAM to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great PRIDE in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons,” Dillon Doyle wrote in his Twitter post. “The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last FOREVER, and I’m so incredibly GRATEFUL for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of SUPPORT I’ve received the last few days.
“With that being said, I’m announcing that I’ll be moving on to the NEXT STEP of my career and entering the TRANSFER PORTAL. I am EXCITED to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a CHAMPIONSHIP.”
Chris Doyle, the highest paid strength coach in the nation at $800,000 per year, has been Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz’s right-hand man for the past 21 years and his strength program has often been credited for turning Iowa into a contender for Big Ten championships.
But this weekend, dozens of former players came out on Twitter alleging that Chris Doyle had made racially disparaging remarks toward players. Ferentz announced Saturday that Chris Doyle had been placed on leave pending an independent review of the strength program.
“I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved,” Chris Doyle wrote in a 298-word statement on Sunday. “There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders and contributors to society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”