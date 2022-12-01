Riley Stuart relied on a pair of former teammates and two current teammates for a little insight on the Colorado College hockey program.
It all added up to an opportunity the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ co-captain couldn’t resist.
Stuart, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward from Phoenix, Ariz., signed a national letter of intent with the Tigers on Wednesday night. Kris Mayotte is in his second season as the head coach at Colorado College, which plays at the 2-year-old, state-of-the-art Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs.
But a lot of the sales pitch came from Tigers freshman Ryan Beck and sophomore Tommy Middleton, as well as Colorado College commits Max Burkholder and Fisher Scott.
“It was all about the culture, the opportunity and the coaching staff, and obviously it helped to know two guys there who I played with in Dubuque and who speak very highly of the program,” Stuart said. “I’ve been pretty close with Ryan and Tommy, as well as Max and Fisher. The thing that really stuck out to me was how close the guys on the team are and what the coaches preach is similar to my beliefs and my family’s beliefs.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been on campus, but I know it’s a beautiful area, and it’s relatively close to home. And it’s a bonus to know the facilities are new and beautiful.”
Stuart, in his fourth full season in the USHL, will likely break the Saints’ franchise record for games played later this season. The 20-year-old former USHL All-Academic Team member has contributed 12 goals, 45 points and 83 penalty minutes in 162 games and has played under three head coaches – Oliver David, Greg Brown and now Kirk MacDonald.
"Riley arrived in Dubuque four years ago as a young player finding his way into the league," Fighting Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. "After this season, he will leave as one of the longest tenured Fighting Saints ever. His leadership qualities, team-first attitude and relentless work on the ice will be missed. We are happy and proud that Riley will continue his career at Colorado College. His qualities as a player and person will have an impact on their program from the day he sets foot on campus."
And Stuart believes the Key City has helped him as much as he's helped the organization.
“Dubuque has been huge for my development,” Stuart said. “I’ve been here awhile, obviously, but every year I’ve gotten better and better, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s only going to make me more prepared for the college level when I get there.”
Stuart originally planned to play at Arizona State but opted to re-open his recruitment in September at the USHL Fall Classic.
“I just saw myself being happier in other places,” Stuart said. “It’s huge to have the decision out of the way and know where I’ll be going. Now, I can focus completely on Dubuque and, hopefully, helping this team bring home a Clark Cup.”
