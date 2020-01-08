MAQUOKETA, Iowa — There’s ugly, and then there’s Maquoketa’s first half on Tuesday night.
It’s hard to describe how the Iowa Class 4A No. 12-ranked Cardinals slid by with a four-point lead at the break over WaMaC foe Dyersville Beckman, but luckily for the Cardinals there was a second half yet to be played.
Autumn Dykstra scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the second half, while Nell Sybesma and Abbi Strathman added 12 points apiece as Maquoketa came charging out of the locker room on a 24-7 run to pull away from Beckman, 65-51, at Maquoketa High School.
“Honestly, I’ve got to take the blame for that,” Maquoketa third-year coach James Doepke said of the team’s slow start. “I over thought it and we played zone instead of man defense, because we’re really a man team. While the zone did limit Beckman’s opportunities, we halted our chances at being aggressive. So, in the second half we ran and chased and used our athleticism and the girls did a great job responding.”
In the middle of another strong season after reaching the regional semifinals last season, Maquoketa (8-2) just wasn’t playing at its usual standard against the Trailblazers (6-5) in the opening half. The Cardinals shot just 1-for-15 in the first quarter, finished the opening half at 6-for-27 and needed to regroup in the locker room despite clinging to a 20-16 advantage.
“I definitely think at halftime when coach was giving his speech, we all knew what we had to do,” said Dykstra, one of five Cardinal seniors. “Play better defense, push the ball and work it around instead of shoot it right away. Move the defense, get our offense flowing so we could find somebody open. We were playing sloppy and not the way we were used to playing.”
A senior guard, Sybesma is powering the Cardinals this season — she leads the team in points per game (17), rebounds (7.1), assists (4.2), steals (3) and blocks (1.6) — and after a forgettable 0-for-7 shooting effort and zero points in the first half, she scored inside to open the third quarter and kick-started the Cardinals’ big run.
“The crazy part is that she’s just scratching the surface,” Doepke said. “She is a tremendous basketball player who can do everything. She has a good outside shot, she attacks the basket, and she’s a mismatch. There aren’t many girls who are 6-foot tall and can finish every place on the floor. We find her in different locations and have such a good team around her that we can move her around and makes it difficult for defenses to key on her.”
Tenley Cavanagh added a trey and then Dykstra tacked on another from the baseline to suddenly push the lead out to 35-19 as the Cardinals controlled the rest of the way after shooting 10-for-17 from the field in the third quarter.
“We definitely started out slow, but we picked it up once we started playing our man-to-man defense that led into our quicker-paced offense,” Sybesma said. “It gets us a lot of open looks because we like to run the floor.”
After a handful of years in rebuilding mode, Doepke has led the Cardinals program into garnering respect with a rare state ranking and playing like one of the top teams in Class 4A.
“We’ve been working hard and this year we have a lot of seniors who have been playing together for a very long time,” Sybesma said. “It’s just a really good group of girls and we all support each other and we want to help each other. It’s not about the ‘I,’ it’s about the ‘we’ and we’ve really been working on that.”
Kennedy Arens led the Blazers with a game-high 20 points, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter.