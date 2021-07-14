In its final regular-season tune-up before postseason play, Dubuque Hempstead busted out the bats.
The Mustangs pounded out 17 hits in a 10-3 rout of Davenport West on Tuesday at Core Field.
Trey Schaber went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run. Mitch Heuer had three hits, while Kellen Strohmeyer, Logan Runde, Johnny Muehring, John Cornelius and Lane Wels added two hits apiece.
Nolan Schroeder went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out seven.
Dubuque Wahlert 14, Clinton 4 — At Petrakis Park: Jake Brosius launched his state-leading 13th homer of the season as the Golden Eagles downed Clinton. With the blast, Brosius tied the school-record in home runs. Derek Tauber added three hits and Garret Kadolph had two for Wahlert.
Dubuque Senior 2-5, DeWitt Central 0-1 — A DeWitt, Iowa: Ray Schlosser tossed a complete-game gem and Cole Smith had three hits as the Rams won Game 1. Alex Reavell had three hits, Gavin Guns added two hits and Kobe Meyer was strong on the mound as Senior completed the sweep.
Maquoketa Valley 3, Easton Valley 0 —At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (21-7) advaced to the Class 1A Substate 3 semifinal at North Linn on Saturday.
North Linn 12, Bellevue Marquette 5 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Mohawks bowed out in the Class 1A Substate 3 second round. Bellevue Marquette closes its season at 14-10.
(Monday’s late results)
Pleasant Valley 7, Hempstead 2 — At Riverdale, Iowa: The Class 4A top-ranked Spartans (31-3) completed a non-conference doubleheader sweep over the seventh ranked Mustangs on the strength of a five-run third inning. Kellen Strohmeyer and Zach Sabers both went 2-for-4 with a double for Hempstead, and Logan Runde and John Cornelius drove in the runs. Pleasant Valley needed 13 innings to edge the Mustangs, 4-3, in the opener.
North Scott 5, Wahlert 2 — At Petrakis Park: Jake Brosius went 2-for-4 and scored both runs for the Class 3A No. 6 Golden Eagles, but six errors led to all five of North Scott’s runs being unearned. Jack Walsh drove in both Wahlert runs, and Jared Walter and Landon Stoll combined to strike out 11 Lancers.
VOLLEYBALL
Elite makes nationals — The Dubuque Elite squad, coached by Jayne Weier and Julie Keiffer, qualified for the 17-and-under national tournament earlier this month in Las Vegas. Team members include: Ella Koloc (West Delaware), Lucie Lambe (Dubuque Senior), Emily Fields (Platteville), Ashley Glennon (Dubuque Hempstead), Dani Kurth (Hempstead), Hailey Stitch (Cuba City), Kamryn Klas (Dyersville Beckman), Jenna Lansing (Beckman), Hannah Lacey (Southwestern), Julia Townsend (Galena) and Addi Wright (Hempstead).