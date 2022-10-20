Keaton Reimer did his part to help his school claim a long-awaited conference title.
A few hours later, he took a seat inside Clayton Ridge’s gym hoping the volleyball team could complete an historic night for the Eagles.
Reimer, a senior cross country runner ranked No. 15 in Class 1A, placed third individually at last Thursday’s Upper Iowa Conference meet in Luana, Iowa. His teammate and fellow senior, Gavin Moser, placed fourth to lead Clayton Ridge to its first-ever conference title in boys cross country by a slim 57-62 margin over MFL/Mar-Mac.
“We have five seniors on varsity and it has been our goal since freshman year to win it,” Reimer said. “Last year, we got second, so we came back this year with a goal to get first and qualify for state. It gave us something to work toward throughout the season, which gave us more motivation.”
A short while later, Reimer and his teammates were part of a raucous cheering section inside the school’s gymnasium.
“It was awesome coming home from the meet as conference champions, and then going to the volleyball game and watching them win it the same night — and in front of the home crowd, too,” Reimer said.
The Eagles’ volleyball team capped off a memorable evening for Clayton Ridge athletics with a thrilling five-set victory over North Fayette Valley to clinch the program’s only outright Upper Iowa Conference title in history.
Clayton Ridge also earned a share of the conference title in 2018 with Central Elkader.
“It feels great,” said Camdyn Deutmeyer, a senior middle hitter who led the team in kills with 193. “After the game I honestly had happy tears. I loved working with my teammates and I think we all knew we were capable of it.”
Deutmeyer said the public address announcer informed the crowd of the boys cross country title just before her team took the court for warmups in last Thursday’s match.
“We have great runners in cross country and we were definitely excited for the boys and we knew that if we won, we could be in the same position as them,” Deutmeyer said. “We pulled it out, and it turned out to be such a great night. It’s just huge to have two conference titles in one night.”
Reimer said the vibe inside the gym was electric after the volleyball team withstood a fierce rally from North Fayette Valley to clinch a dual conference championship night for the school.
“It was really energetic,” Reimer said. “All the fans were going crazy. “It’s awesome to have two winning teams in the community. Our football team has had a down year, so it gives the community two other teams to keep up with and root for.”
