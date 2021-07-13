DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Owen Huehnergarth finally got his chance in a key situation. Again.
The junior catcher delivered a long fly-ball base hit with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night as Dyersville Beckman walked off Northeast Goose Lake, 3-2, in an Iowa Class 2A District 9 semifinal at Jenk Field.
The Trailblazers (20-14) advanced to play Cascade at 7 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. Northeast bowed out at 12-15.
“I was feeling it,” Huehnergarth said. “Me and my dad, we work a lot on situational hitting in the cage. That’s every kid’s dream, to come through with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a game. I was confident I could do something with it.
“It’s an awesome feeling. (With the infielders and outfielders playing shallow to try to cut off the winning run), all I had to do was hit it hard, and they wouldn’t have time to react to it.”
Huehnergarth made his presence felt on defense all night, picking a runner off third base in fifth and throwing out runners at second base in the fourth and seventh. But Northeast chose to intentionally walk him in the seventh after the Blazers had already scored twice to force extra innings.
A similar scenario played out early last month in Manchester: Huehnergarth drove in the winning run in the top of the 10th after West Delaware intentionally walked him in two key RBI situations in his two previous at-bats.
“History always repeats itself, I guess,” Huehnergarth said.
Luke Schieltz started the ninth-inning the rally by stroking a clean single to right field.
“As the leadoff man, it’s my job to get on base any way I could,” Schieltz said. “I found a good pitch and put a good swing on it.”
Nick Schmidt coaxed a walk before Nick Offerman beat out a bunt for a base hit to load the bases with no outs. Huehnergarth followed with a drive to right field that fell safely for the game-winner.
Two innings earlier, with the Blazers’ season on the line, the bottom third of the order set the table for a dramatic comeback.
No. 7 hitter Jackson Oberbroeckling started the rally with a double to the right-centerfield gap, Logan Burchard reached on a fielder’s choice when Northeast pitcher Cade Hughes hesitated on a comebacker, and Luke Sigwarth loaded the bases with a perfect bunt base hit down the third-base line.
Schieltz followed with an RBI single to shallow left-center, and Nick Offerman tied the game with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Hughes fanned Nate Offerman with the bases loaded to end the inning.
“That team was a hell of a team,” Huehnergarth said. “(Hughes) was dominant and he was shutting us down all night. Until about the sixth or seventh inning, we were just down on ourselves. Something clicked that seventh inning, and we just blew up.”
Northeast wasted no time in taking the early lead. Jimmy Weisphenning opened the game with a base hit, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Sam Moraetes.
The Rebels continued to pressure the Trailblazers until knocking out starting pitcher Nick Offerman in the fifth inning. They had a pair of hits in the second, a one-out triple by Moraetes in the third and another hit in the fourth but couldn’t pad the lead.
In the fifth, however, Weisphenning walked and Hughes singled to chase Offerman. The Blazers then mishandled Kael Parson’s bunt, allowing a run to score and doubling the Northeast lead to 2-0.
Huehnergarth picked Hughes off third for the first out, but reliever Bryce Boekholder walked Moraetes to put runners on first and second. Boekholder regrouped to strike out Caleb Gruhn, and Huehnergarth made a stellar play to retire Hayden Lee at first base on a swinging bunt to end the threat.
Beckman staged a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth when Sigwarth collected the Blazers’ third hit of the night and Schieltz walked. But Hughes got out of the inning by coaxing Schmidt into a fielder’s choice that Schieltz hustled into a bang-bang play at second base.
Boekholder earned the win with five innings of scoreless relief. He struck out six, surrendered three hits and allowed only two baserunners to advance as far as second base.
“I just wanted to keep the score as low as possible to give us a chance,” he said. “It’s tough, knowing it could be our last game together. Fortunately, I was able to shut them down. Hopefully, it gives us momentum going into the next game.”
In a non-conference game June 18, Beckman thumped the Cougars, 12-1 in five innings, but the Blazers had a significant pitching depth advantage in the end-of-the week game.