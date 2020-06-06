Jakob Kirman can’t wait for a second shot at a memorable senior season.
The Clarke University left-handed pitcher will continue his assault on the school record book next spring, when he takes advantage of an NAIA provision to grant baseball players an extra year of eligibility because the coronavirus pandemic ended the season in mid-March. Kirman has already received the school’s Ed Colbert Athletics Career Achievement Award.
“I felt really fortunate that they’re giving us a fifth year,” said Kirman, a 2016 graduate of Dubuque Senior. “After the really good start I had to the year and with the team we’re going to have next year, it felt like a no-brainer to come back and have a chance to be part of something really special. It’s an opportunity to continue my baseball career, and, hopefully, hear my named called in the (Major League Baseball) Draft next summer.”
The 6-foot, 205-pound left-hander has compiled a 26-10 record, 3.19 ERA and 318 strikeouts in 290 2/3 innings of work while earning all-Heart of America Conference accolades three times. He went 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 61 strikeouts in just 40 innings this season, which started with the fourth no-hitter in program history.
Kirman became the Pride’s career strikeout leader this spring and has ranked in the top three in conference wins and strikeouts each year. He helped lead Clarke to the 2017 Heart championship and the 2018 Heart Tournament championship while the Pride extended their streak of four straight trips to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
“We’re really excited Jakob decided to use that fifth year. The whole program is excited,” Clarke coach Dan Spain said. “He’s a great teammate, we love coaching him, and he strives to be great every day. He’s helped our culture as a whole.
“We talk about leaving a legacy, and, from Day 1, that’s what he’s wanted to do. One of the big reasons he wanted to come back was to break all of (Andrew) Redman’s records at Clarke. There are some pretty big numbers in there, but that’s his focus.”
Kirman will actually enjoy the best of both worlds while accepting a fifth season of eligibility. He has already started a career in insurance sales, and his course load for the next academic year won’t interfere with his new job.
“I still have dreams and aspirations to keep playing ball after next year, but I also have a Plan B ready to go,” Kirman said. “It’s like killing two birds with one stone. I can finish up my degree, work full time and play ball, so I really can’t complain.”
The Pride went 14-8, including 4-4 in the Heart of America Conference, before all college sports came to a halt. Clarke had yet to play a home game.
“It was a bummer we couldn’t finish off the season we started, but I’m really excited for our season next year, especially with us getting some really good local talent coming in,” Kirman said. “I’m really excited to see what we can put together.”
Spain recently signed former Cascade standout outfielder Bryce Simon, who will transfer from NCAA Division I Morehead State University. The Pride has also landed Dubuque Senior’s Johnny Blake and Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz.
Among the Clarke seniors returning for an extra year will be Dubuque Senior grad Tucker Mai, who has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career. Mai has gone 6-0 with seven saves in 29 mound appearances covering 46 2/3 innings, and he has batted .248 with 36 RBIs and seven homers in 165 at-bats covering 103 games.