Dubuque Hempstead had just graduated its starting quarterback to the NCAA Division I level.
With an open competition set for the preseason, Noah Pettinger decided to take a chance.
After spending his junior season as a receiver for the Mustangs, Pettinger won the starting QB job.
Now, he’s following the same path as his predecessor.
Pettinger signed with the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday, joining former teammate Aidan Dunne, who spent this past fall as a redshirt freshman for the Panthers.
Pettinger took his official visit last month and was offered a preferred walk-on spot by head coach Mark Farley the next day. He accepted.
“Obviously it’s been a dream forever, ever since I started playing football, to play at that level. So, just finally getting the opportunity is really exciting and something I look forward to,” said Pettinger, who was recruited as a punter.
Pettinger had 10 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season. He also averaged 40.5 yards on 13 punts. After the Mustangs lost Dunne, the 2020 TH Player of the Year, Pettinger offered to help fill the void despite his potential on the outside.
“He’s a kid that when I talked to coaches last year, I was like keep this guy on your radar as a potential receiver at the Division II, FCS level. And he came in and said coach, I want to be the guy as quarterback,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We had basically an open competition and he just took off. In the spring time, in the summer time, he just really separated himself.
“Had he been playing quarterback for four years, who knows where he could have been. Making that switch was, he knew that would put our team in the best position and I think that’s the coolest thing about him. He put his individual goals aside and really put the team first.”
Pettinger thrived as the Mustangs quarterback, completing 161 of 260 passes (61.9%) for 1,889 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for a team-best 454 yards and four more touchdowns, and averaged 36.4 yards on 24 punts.
He ranked sixth in Class 5A in passing yards and passing touchdowns and he posted a QB rating of 122.9. He was invited to participate in this year’s Shrine Bowl, too.
“It’s really cool. I didn’t really know about it growing up, but through high school and seeing other players get invited to it, it’s something I wanted to get invited to,” he said. “It should be a fun and cool experience.”
Pettinger also plays basketball and competes for the track team at Hempstead. He’s averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this winter and will compete in hurdles, high jump and select sprint events in the spring.
“Junior year I decided to go out for track and that was probably one of the best decisions I ever made,” Pettinger said. “It not only helped me get in shape, it helped with the experiences I gained. It was something I’ll never forget.”
With that kind of athleticism, it seems only natural that Northern Iowa would incorporate a few more fake punts with Pettinger on the field. He said Farley alluded to that during their conversation.
“When I watch the L.A. Rams and (punter Johnny Hekker), when I see him throw a fake punt, the first thing that comes to my mind is Noah Pettinger,” Hoerner said. “They have to, right? They have to.”