NO. 21 NORTHERN IOWA (0-1) at SACRAMENTO STATE (1-0)
Kickoff — 8 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Last meeting — First meeting
Last week — Northern Iowa lost to Iowa State, 16-10; Sacramento State defeated Dixie State, 19-7.
Outlook — Northern Iowa will head back to its own division searching for its first victory of the season after a loss at FBS and No. 9-ranked Iowa State last week. The Panthers, who returned all 22 starters from a year ago, are 2-0 in games on Sept. 11 since the 2001 season. Dubuque Senior graduate Sam Schnee, who had three receptions for 39 yards against Iowa State, is listed as a second-team receiver on the Panthers’ depth chart. The Hornets have a 2019 second-team All-American at running back in Elijah Dotson. Sacramento State’s defense returned five players with significant playing time at linebacker.
CENTRAL METHODIST (1-1) at CLARKE (0-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — team1sports.com/clarke/
Last meeting — Central Methodist won, 49-19, on Aug. 31, 2019
Last week — Central Methodist beat Peru State, 27-24, at home; Clarke lost on the road against Missouri Valley, 44-20.
Outlook — Clarke is still looking for its first win of the season, but the Pride have reason to be optimistic. Quarterback Kenyon Williams completed 11 of 15 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions last week, and Western Dubuque product Max Steffen had four receptions for 102 yards and a score. Central Methodist won last week despite being outgained, 312-205, thanks to a plus-three turnover margin.
DUBUQUE (1-0) at UW-La Crosse (1-0)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
Radio — The River–FM 101.1
Last meeting — UW-La Crosse won, 24-8, on Sept. 6, 2014
Last week — Dubuque defeated Marietta (Ohio), 30-25, at home; UW-La Crosse defeated Dakota State, 42-21, on the road.
Outlook — The offenses surged early for Dubuque and La Crosse in their season openers last week as each team jumped to a 28-0 lead in the first half. The Spartans hung on to win a nail-biter, while the Eagles cruised comfortably. Dubuque’s offense faltered in the second half with starting quarterback Jacob Keller out with an injury, but were still able to compile 317 yards of total offense. If Keller is able to go, this could be a showdown.
UW-EAU CLAIRE (1-0) at LORAS (0-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — UW-Eau Claire won, 35-3, on Sept. 7, 2019
Last week — Loras lost to St. Norbert, 21-14, on the road; UW-Eau Claire defeated Luther, 45-14, at home.
Outlook — The Duhawks are coming off a Week 1 loss, but played a strong game defensively which gave them a chance in the second half. Fifth-year quarterback and Dubuque Wahlert grad Noah Sigwarth rushed for a touchdown and threw another one in the opener. Loras’ offense will need to put some more points on the board and the defense will need another solid effort as UW-Eau Claire running back Austin Belot is coming off a career game with 365 yards rushing in last week’s victory.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (0-1) AT NO. 17 BETHEL (1-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Arden Hills, Minn.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — First meeting
Last week — The Pioneers lost, 37-31, to East Texas Baptist at Pioneer Stadium; Bethel routed North Park, 59-7 in Chicago.
Outlook — The Pioneers made uncharacteristic mistakes in crucial moments and lost their season opener for the first time in 23 years under Mike Emendorfer. Rebounding to avoid an 0-2 start will be incredibly difficult against the 17th-ranked Royals at newly renovated Royal Stadium. While the passing game was on point last week with QB Colin Schuetz, the Pioneers will need to get a running attack going after rushing for an abysmal negative-21 yards in the opener. The Royals scored two defensive touchdowns last week, so cleaning up the mistakes will be crucial for UWP.