Aliyah Carter added one last honor to a remarkable high school volleyball career this week.
Carter, who graduated from Dubuque Wahlert at the semester, earned a spot on the PrepVolleyball.com all-American team.
Carter amassed 1,816 kills, a .285 kill percentage, 4.90 kills per set, 204 blocks, 108 aces and 769 digs during her four seasons of varsity volleyball. That included one year at Hempstead and two state championship campaigns in her three years at Wahlert.
As a senior, Carter totaled 592 kills (second in Iowa), 6.23 kills per set (third in Iowa), a .361 kill percentage, 33 aces, 58 blocks and 217 digs. She was a two-time Iowa Class 4A state tournament team captain, the 2019 Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year; a three-time first-team all-MVC selection, the 2018 Iowa Class 4A player of the year and a two-time all-state elite team pick.
Carter enrolled at Kansas State University at the semester break and will play volleyball for the Wildcats in the fall. Carter was also a state champion track and field athlete for the Golden Eagles.
OBERBROECKLING LANDS IHSBCA ACCOLADES
Chris Oberbroeckling, a Dyersville Beckman graduate who now lives and works in Marion, Iowa, was named the state umpire of the year by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association at its annual banquet in Cedar Rapids last month.
Oberbroeckling also received his 30-year service award and won the Northeast District umpire of the year to become one of five finalists for the state honor. He has worked 19 state baseball tournaments during his career in umpiring.
Also during the IHSBCA banquet, Edgewood-Colesburg coach Aaron Hamann received his 15-year service award.
DUBUQUE SCHOOLS HOSTING STATE BOWLING QUALIFIERS
The three Dubuque high schools won’t have to travel for the state meet qualifiers on Feb. 18. The meets will be jointly conducted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Hempstead and Senior will compete in a Class 3A qualifier at Creslanes with Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Washington, Linn-Mar, Pleasant Valley and Waterloo West. Dubuque Wahlert will host a Class 1A qualifier at Cherry Lanes and compete against Bellevue, Camanche, Cascade, Maquoketa and Waukon.
Western Dubuque will travel to Clinton for a Class 2A qualifier that includes Decorah, Independence, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock and the West Delaware girls. The West Delaware boys will compete in a 1A event at Monticello.