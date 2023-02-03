08012022-DenlingerTheo2.jpg

Cuba City, Wis., native Theo Denlinger delivers a pitch earlier this season for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Denlinger has been ranked as high as the No. 5 right-handed relief prospect in the White Sox system.

 Birmingham Barons

CUBA CITY, Wis. – When the initial shock began to wear off, Theo Denlinger became excited about the possibilities for his future.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday acquired the 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Franklin German.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.