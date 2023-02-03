CUBA CITY, Wis. – When the initial shock began to wear off, Theo Denlinger became excited about the possibilities for his future.
The Boston Red Sox on Friday acquired the 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Franklin German.
“It totally came out of the blue, and I’m just trying to wrap my head around everything right now,” Denlinger said Friday afternoon. “I’m incredibly excited. My phone has been blowing up with Red Sox fans saying how excited they are to have me. It's kind of cool how they can’t wait to have The Viking in Boston. That part of it has been great.”
Denlinger, who spends his free time in a blacksmith shop on his family’s property in rural Cuba City, spent Friday morning training at Dugout Sports in Fairfax, Iowa, with Dubuque native and Texas Rangers minor leaguer Tommy Specht and Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller. While driving back home with Specht, he received a phone call from Chris Getz, the White Sox assistant general manager for player development.
“I was kind of in shock and disbelief,” Denlinger said. “But Chris told me, ‘Honestly, it’s going to be great for you and your career.’ It’s hard to be traded, but, on the other hand, it means that a team like the Red Sox really, really wanted me.
“Chris told me they absolutely loved me with the White Sox, but the Red Sox had been hounding him for about a year about me. He said, ‘You might be a big leaguer sooner than you think.’ We’ll see what that means, but it was pretty incredible to hear him say that. It’s also pretty incredible to be traded for a guy who has some big league time.”
Last season, the 26-year-old Denlinger posted a 4.47 ERA and five saves in 32 appearances at Double-A Birmingham and eight appearances at Advanced Class A High-A Winston-Salem. The White Sox selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft after his junior year at Bradley University. In 56 career outings, all in relief, Denlinger owns a 4.15 ERA and 13.43 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.
Denlinger has struck out 97 batters in 65 innings over the past year and a half in pro baseball and had been ranked as high as the No. 5 right-handed relief pitcher in the White Sox system. Much of his work last season came in high-leverage situations.
The Red Sox designatd German, 25, for assignment last week after he made five relief appearances and allowed eight earned runs in four innings at the big league level last season. He was named the organization’s 2022 Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Year after going 5-2 with seven saves and a 2.72 ERA in 43 appearances split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.
Denlinger planned to leave for the White Sox spring training complex in Arizona next week. For the time being, he will wait to hear reporting details for the Red Sox, who train in Fort Myers, Fla.
“It’s going to be a pretty crazy next 24 hours,” Denlinger said. “The Red Sox told me to be prepared and ready for anything at this point. And I’m ready.”
Denlinger added a cut fastball to his arsenal this offseason. He dabbled with the pitch last summer but couldn’t quite command it the way he liked.
“I never quite felt comfortable with it until this offseason,” he said. “Mitch Keller had a lot of good things to say about it, which means a ton coming from a big leaguer. Now I have three fastballs that do the complete opposite of each other. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
