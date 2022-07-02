A capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
DISTRICT 8
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Bellevue Marquette (8-11) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (10-1) at Lisbon, 5 p.m.; Bellevue (1-18) at Lisbon (19-5), 7 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace (3-14) at Easton Valley (14-5), 5 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley (14-6) vs. Wyoming Midland (7-15) at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at Lisbon and Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Bellevue offensive leaders — Dawson Weber (.346, 18-for-52, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 7 RBIs), Tyler Nemmers (.346, 18-for-52, 3 doubles, 6 RBIs), Cal Bonifas (.308, 12-for-39, 1 double, 9 RBIs), Jackson Mueller (.259, 14-for-54, 8 RBIs).
Bellevue pitching leaders — Weber (1-4, 7.50 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 23 1/3 innings), Mueller (1-2, 9.75 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 18 2/3 innings), Bonifas (0-4, 4.75 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings).
Bellevue Marquette offensive leaders — Zach Templeton (.418, 23-for-55, 7 RBIs), Evan Scott (.368, 7-for-19, 5 RBIs), Eli Scott (.333, 14-for-42, 10 RBIs), Cam Templeton (.320, 16-for-50, 10 RBIs), Caden Kettmann (.316, 12-for-38, 7 RBIs), Spencer Roeder (.273, 12-for-44, 10 RBIs).
Bellevue Marquette pitching leaders — Kannon Still (2-4, 7.35 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 26 2/3), Evan Scott (1-3, 5.25 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 20 innings), Zach Templeton (2-0, 5.34 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 19 2/3 innings).
Maquoketa Valley offensive leaders — T.J. Cook (.470, 31-for-66, 8 doubles, 26 RBIs), Michael Schaul (.429, 27-for-63, 6 doubles, 12 RBIs), Toby Grimm (.407, 24-for-59, 15 RBIs), Matthew Schaul (.316, 18-for-57, 8 RBIs), Preston Roling (.286, 16-for-56, 11 RBIs), Brady Wall (.283, 15-for-53, 12 RBIs).
Maquoketa Valley pitching leaders — Michael Schaul (5-4, 2.33 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 42 innings), Cook (6-0, 2.33 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 36 innings), Grimm (2-0, 3.30 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 23 1/3 innings), Nathan Beitz (1-1, 5.09 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 22 innings).
Outlook — This bracket is set up for a rematch of last year’s substate championship game in which Lisbon defeated Maquoketa Valley in Solon for a berth in the state tournament. Those two teams met on Monday, when host Lisbon squeaked out a 4-2 victory in Tri-Rivers Conference play. Maquoketa Valley won five of its final seven games, while Lisbon has won seven straight. The winner of District 8 will face the winner of District 7, which includes top-seeded Gilbertville Don Bosco (20-5), a week from Tuesday in Manchester.
DISTRICT 6
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Janesville (15-6) vs. Clarksville (1-13) at Edgewood, 5 p.m.; Central City (3-17) at Edgewood-Colesburg (11-11), 7 p.m.; East Buchanan (3-15) at Dunkerton (4-10), 7 p.m. Lansing Kee earned the No. 1 seed and received a bye.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at Edgewood and Lansing Kee, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners at Lansing Kee, 7 p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg offensive leaders — Pryce Rochford (.426, 26-for-61, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs), Cael Funk (.367, 22-for-60, 19 RBIs), Caden Cole (.319, 15-for-47, 5 RBIs), Korey Putz (.316, 12-for-38, 11 RBIs), Konner Putz (.305, 18-for-59, 5 doubles, 17 RBIs).
Edgewood-Colesburg pitching leaders — Funk (6-2, 1.35 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings), Peyton Gaul (4-2, 4.64 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Rochford (0-0, 2.90 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 9 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Perennial state powerhouse Lansing Kee will be the heavy favorite in the district after being ranked as high as No. 1 this season. Behind Funk, who has averaged nearly 12 strikeouts per nine innings, Edgewood-Colesburg will be a tough out.
