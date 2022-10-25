J.J. Reimer received a world-class education in Minor League Baseball this summer.
And he loved every minute of the 24/7 nature of it.
The 2011 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert recently completed his first season as a hitting development coach in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He spent the entire season with the Biloxi (Miss.) Shuckers of the Double-A Southern League, then joined the Nashville Sounds staff for the International League and Triple-A postseasons.
“It was absolutely fantastic and I had a blast getting the opportunity to learn how the professional baseball scene is run and the grind that goes along with it,” said Reimer, who served as the third-base coach under Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero and assisted the team’s hitting coach, Chuckie Caufield. “I felt as though I adapted quickly, mainly because I had such great mentors above me. They allowed me to spread my wings and do a little bit more than what my original role entailed.
“In both Biloxi and Nashville, I was fortunate to be surrounded by some of the absolutely most brilliant baseball hitting minds I’ve been around. I learned something new pretty much every day, which was huge for me as a young coach. I look at the opportunities I received this year, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world. It’s been an absolute honor to be a part of this organization.”
Reimer served as an assistant softball coach at the University of Northern Iowa for three seasons before moving to the Phoenix area in the summer of 2020 with his fiancé while she pursued her PhD at Arizona State University. In Arizona, he connected with Rex Gonzalez, the brother of former MLB star Luis Gonzalez, and helped establish a softball program for the Smash House indoor baseball facility.
Reimer also worked with hitters at X2 Baseball Training in Scottsdale. Coaching at both facilities enabled him to connect with players and coaches heavily involved with the Major League Baseball organizations that operate facilities in Arizona, and it led to his opportunity with the Brewers just prior to spring training.
For a 3½ week period this summer, Reimer filled in as the Shuckers’ head hitting coach while Caufield went on paternity leave following the birth of his third child.
Reimer joined the Sounds in time to experience playoff baseball, an entirely different level of intensity. He assisted manager Rick Sweet and hitting coach Al LeBoeuf while picking the minds of pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, Ned Yost IV and Sean Isaac as the Sounds advanced to the semifinals of the Triple A Championship Weekend in Las Vegas.
The end-of-season call-up reunited Reimer with more than a dozen of the 20 players who earned promotions from Biloxi to Nashville this season. They included outfielders Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer and infielders Andruw Monasterio and Cam Devanney.
Garrett Mitchell became the Shuckers’ biggest success story, advancing to Nashville and eventually Milwaukee by the end of the season.
“Everyone turns on the TV or they come through the gates at the game and they see the 6:35 first pitch and they watch nine innings of baseball, but what you don’t see is the hours and hours that go into it in the batting tunnel, on the field before the game and the work the players do in the clubhouse going through video,” said Reimer, who played collegiately at Ellsworth Community College and Western Illinois University. “You don’t see the determination the guys have to get themselves to the big leagues.
“That’s what makes it so much fun to see those guys get called up to Triple-A, knowing they’re one step closer to their dream. It’s cool to see, but, as coaches, we’re just there to guide them along the journey, and it’s all them as far as putting in the work, especially when they’re going through a rough stretch.”
Minor league coaches grind just as much as the players.
Last summer, Major League Baseball implemented changes to the MiLB schedule that included six-game series on Tuesdays through Sundays, followed by Mondays off. But key prep work takes place for the coaches on those Mondays.
Reimer spent his Mondays scouting opposing pitchers, diving into analytics and helping devise game plans for the Biloxi hitters so they’d be ready to step into the batter’s box on Tuesdays.
“It’s an all-day, everyday type of deal,” Reimer said. “You’re always looking at something to try to give your guys all the information they need to be successful.
“The greatest thing about all the technology and information in baseball right now is you can give your guys an in-depth look at what they’re going to see in the box before they get in there. You’re constantly making adjustments.”
It’s a delicate balance. The last thing Caufield and Reimer want is paralysis by analysis when it comes to helping hitters.
“At this level, the guys know themselves really well and they understand what they need to do to prepare for an at-bat,” Reimer said. “You just give them the information and let them roll with it. Sometimes, it works the next at-bat, and sometimes it might take three or four games to get it clicking.
“As a coach, you have to be the same person every day and not get too high or too low. You want the players to know exactly what they’re getting, whether things are going good or going bad.”
Reimer has been spending his offseason near the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix to help players with workouts.
