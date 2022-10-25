09092022-jjcoach2.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert graduate J.J. Reimer serves as a coach for the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

 Mike Krebs / For the Telegraph Herald

J.J. Reimer received a world-class education in Minor League Baseball this summer.

And he loved every minute of the 24/7 nature of it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.