Two former area prep basketball standouts will be playing for new teams next season.
Noah Carter, the Telegraph Herald Player of the Year in 2019 following his senior season at Dubuque Senior, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after recently completing his sophomore season at the University of Northern Iowa. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game for the Panthers this season.
Carter played in all 25 games this season and started 14 of them. Because the NCAA will not count this season against an athlete’s eligibility, Carter has three seasons remaining to play.
Isaac Lindsey, a 6-4, 190-pound guard from Mineral Point, Wis., on Friday accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Greg Gard and the University of Wisconsin.
Lindsey did not play during his freshman year at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, which recently changed coaches. T.J. Otzelberger, who recruited Lindsey to UNLV, last week was named the new head coach at Iowa State.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Luther 3-5, Dubuque 1-1 — At Decorah, Iowa: After being limited to one hit in the opener, the Spartans collected 12 in Game 2, but only managed one run. Jacob Sonnefeldt went 3-for-4 with a double, while Jake Cekander, Kyle Radi and Hunter Martindale added two hits apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Culver-Stockton 12-9, Clarke 2-2 — At Canton, Mo.: Izriah Hodson went 2-for-3 and homered in Game 1, while Lindsey Herrmann had two hits and went deep in Game 2 for the Pride, who struggled on offense and were swept on the road.
UW-Platteville 12-14, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 3-0 — At Winona, Minn: The Pioneers scored early and often in each game. UW-P erupted for 24 hits during on the night. Claire Bakkestuen had two hits in both contests, including a homer in the nightcap. Shannon Gaul went 3-for-4 and Angela Laabs went 3-for-3 to complete the sweep.
PREP FOOTBALL
Durand-Pecatonica 28, Stockton 6 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks offense struggled as they fell to 0-2 on the season.
River Ridge 38, North Fulton 13 — At Cuba, Ill.: River Ridge handled North Fulton, as the top-ranked Wildcats rolled to the 8-man football victory.
Fennimore 30, Black Hawk/Warren 22 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Max Kenney threw touchdown passes to Druw Fifrick and Austin Horn in the first half of a tight contest as the Golden Eagles won their season opener. Kaden Hahn had a 3-yard scoring run and Horn returned a fumble 45 yards for the winning score for Fennimore.
East Dubuque 28, Dakota 7 —At Dakota, Ill.: East Dubuque put forth a total team effort on the road, as Joe Edler earned his first victory as Warriors’ head coach as his team improved to 1-1 on the season.
GOLF
Bunker Hill opens — The City of Dubuque’s golf course opened Friday. All 18 holes of Bunker Hill Golf Course, 2200 Bunker Hill Road, will be open for golfers willing to walk. Carts only will be allowed on the first nine holes at this time.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several operational changes will be in place as the season opens at Bunker Hill,” states a press release.
Those guidelines can be found at golfbunkerhill.com. The course also can be reached at 563-589-4261.