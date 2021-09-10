The Galena volleyball team continued its torrid start to the 2021 season on Thursday night.
The Pirates remained undefeated and moved to 15-0 this fall with a 25-12, 25-10 sweep over River Ridge in Galena, Ill.
Maggie Furlong led Galena with seven kills and three service aces, while Addie Hefel added 12 digs and Julia Townsend contributed 12 assists.
The Pirates have won nearly every contest in two sets, with only Winnebago and Durand extending them to the three-set max.
Stockton 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks breezed past the Warriors in two sets, 25-14, 25-20. Abby Berryman led East Dubuque with six kills and 12 digs.
Scales Mound 2, Warren 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner’s nine kills led the Hornets to a straight-set victory, 25-14, 25-18.
Cascade 3, North Cedar 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Corinne Rea floored nine kills, Elizabeth Gibbs added 16 digs, and McKenna Gehl had eight service aces, as the Cougars (10-3) won in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10.
East Buchanan 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks were swept, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15, by East Buchanan. Elise Kilburg had nine digs for Marquette.
Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans (9-3) cruised to a three-set victory over the Golden Eagles, 25-8, 25-15, 25-23. Ella McKinley had 17 digs and 17 assists, while Hailey Stich downed 14 kills.
Southwestern 3, Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Wildcats took care of Riverdale in three sets, 25-14, 30-28, 25-13. Kinsey Droessler had 32 digs for Southwestern, and Bailey Schneider floored eight kills.
BOYS GOLF
Bobcats 3rd — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque shot a 162 and placed third at a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Brock Wilson paced Western Dubuque with a 38, while Davis Stelzer and Tyler Skrtich each shot 41s.
Kaesbuer shoots 38 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nate Kaesbauer was 2 strokes off medalist honors with a 38 as Dubuque Hempstead (167) finished fourth in an MVC quadrangular at Ellis Golf Course.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Hempstead boys, girls take 3rd —At Marshalltown, Iowa: Hempstead finished third in the 26-team Bobcat Invitational with 145 team points. Derek Leicht paced the Mustangs with a third-place individual finish in 15:46, while John Maloney (16:16) placed 13th, and Johnathon O’Brien (16:18) came in 15th.
West Des Moines Dowling won the team title with 57 points and Johnston took second with 118. Dubuque Senior (526) finished 20th overall and was led by Robert Howes’ 74th-place finish in 17:26.
The Hempstead girls also had a third-place finish at the Bobcat Invitational with 122 points, behind Des Moines Roosevelt’s 103, and Johnston’s 118. Julia Gehl was the top performer for the Mustand in eighth place with a time of 18:43. Keelee Leitzen came in 11th in 19:01, Brooke O’Brien (19:03) in 12th, and Evie Henneberry (19:49) in 30th.
Wahlert girls 6th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ellie Meyer finished 13th overall in 19:44.50, leading the Dubuque Wahlert girls to sixth place out of 17 teams at the Cedar Rapids Invitational at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course.
The Eagles finished with 154 team points, as Iowa City West won with 102.
Ellen Kirby placed 21st (20:09.49) for Wahlert, with Alana Duggan 29th (21:09.94), Lilah Takes 42nd (21:51.05) and Josie Belken 49th (22:02.81).
The Wahlert boys did not field a team score, but Carter Hancock placed 19th overall in 17:00.23. Nolan Martineau was 48th in 17:52.92.