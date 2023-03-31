dcx-05052021-spt-bhs-girls-golf-812A0042.jpg
Beckman Catholic’s Shea Steffen returns this season after placing 25th at the state tournament last spring.

 Don Zieser/Dyersville Commercial

The four area girls golf teams competing in the River Valley Conference cover the spectrum of experience and expectations for the 2023 spring season.

Beckman Catholic returns a strong veteran team that will now battle in the River Valley Conference for the first time. Cascade returns a solid lineup of upper classmen that had some significant success last year. Bellevue and Maquoketa both struggled mightily last year in conference play, and will have a lot to prove this spring.

