The four area girls golf teams competing in the River Valley Conference cover the spectrum of experience and expectations for the 2023 spring season.
Beckman Catholic returns a strong veteran team that will now battle in the River Valley Conference for the first time. Cascade returns a solid lineup of upper classmen that had some significant success last year. Bellevue and Maquoketa both struggled mightily last year in conference play, and will have a lot to prove this spring.
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Jim Sheston (47th season).
Last season — 33-10, 1st round regional team champion.
Outlook — Beckman returns its top seven golfers from last season, but only has eight golfers total on the team, which is a concern. Two of the returnees, Steffen and Schmitz, finished 25th and 28th, respectively, in the Class 2A state tournament last spring. Maddy Kruse was a regional medalist, and Goerdt and Schmidt were regional runners-up. They could open some eyes in their first season in the RVC if they continue to build on last season’s tournament success.
CASCADE
Coach — Claire Molony (1st season).
Last Season — 17-9 overall, 15-7 RVC.
Returning Starters — Mia Gehl (jr.), Anna Manternach (jr.), Ellie Noonan (sr.), Addy Supple (sr.).
Other Returning Letterwinners — Lilly Topping (sr.), Addy Supple (sr.).
Outlook — Maquoketa finished last in the WaMaC Conference Super Meet and WaMaC East last season, so hopefully its first season in the RVC will provide better results. A full starting lineup returns, so improvement will be expected from this group, with limited newcomers to bolster the lineup.
