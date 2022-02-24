It didn’t take long for Cuba City to get into an offensive groove in its playoff opener.
Olivia Olson and Maddison Carl scored 18 points apiece, and the sixth-seeded Cubans cruised to an 80-42 victory over 11th-seeded Cashton in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday in Cuba City, Wis.
Ella Vosberg added 17 points for Cuba City, which blitzed out to a 59-18 halftime lead. Jenna Dailey chipped in eight points for the Cubans,who will play at third-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City in Friday’s regional semifinals.
Boscobel 55, Fennimore 45 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Bulldogs held off the No. 10 Golden Eagles in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Boscobel advanced to play at No. 2-seeded La Crosse Aquinas in Friday’s semifinal.
Darlington 55, Melrose-Mindoro 40 — At Darlington, Wis.: The eighth-seeded Redbirds rolled past Melrose-Mindoro in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal and will play at top-seeded Mineral Point in Friday’s semifinal.
Belmont 79, Weston 12 — At Belmont, Wis.: The top-seeded Braves clobbered Weston in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will host ninth-seeded Ithaca in Friday’s semifinal.
La Farge 54, Shullsburg 49 — At La Farge, Wis.: The Miners fell to La Farge in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Potosi/Cassville 63, Southwestern 48 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sixth-seeded Potosi/Cassville rolled past the Wildcats in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will play at third-seeded Kickapoo in the semifinals on Friday.
Kickapoo 59, Iowa-Grant 25 — At Kickapoo, Wis.: The No. 14-seeded Panthers were ousted in the WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinals.
River Ridge 48, Benton 34 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Timberwolves ran past the No. 10 Zephyrs in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will play at second-seeded Highland in Friday’s semifinal.
Galena 37, Freeport Aquin 26 — At Forreston, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 13 points as the Pirates defeated the Bulldogs in their Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal. Galena will play rival Stockton in today’s sectional final.
Stockton 43, Pecatonica 31 — At Forreston, Ill.: Brynn Haas scored 14 points and the Blackhawks beat Pecatonica in their Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 50, Lena-Winslow 32 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Sam Cocagne scored 14 points and Benjamin Vandigo added 12, and Illinois Class 1A No. 1-ranked Scales Mound took a 21-14 halftime lead and pulled away from there to beat the Panthers in a 1A regional semifinal.
The Hornets will play East Dubuque in the regional final on Friday in Scales Mound.