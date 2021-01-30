A capsule look at today’s men’s college basketball games
Wisconsin (13-4, 7-3) at Penn State (5-7, 2-6)
Site: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa.
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: The Badgers are coming off a 61-55 victory at Maryland on Wednesday and remained in the Eastern time zone before returning to Madison. The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center.
Iowa State (2-8) at Mississippi State (9-8)
Site: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Two junior guards will be on display in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as Rasir Bolton and Iowa State will face D.J. Stewart Jr. and Mississippi State. Bolton has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Stewart is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Iowa State returns to Big 12 play Tuesday at home against West Virginia.
Northern Iowa (4-10, 2-6) at Southern Illinois (7-5, 1-5)
Site: Banterra Arena, Carbondale, Ill.
Time: 3 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday
TV: MVC TV, ESPN3 on Saturday; ESPN 2 on Sunday
Bottom line: The Panthers and Salukis will take the floor for the 70th time in program history on Saturday afternoon and play again Sunday at 5 p.m. The Panthers trail the all-time series, 32-37. Both teams have made it a priority winning at home, the Panthers hold a 22-9 record in home venues while trialing on the road 7-24. The Panthers and Salukis have met seven times in Arch Madness games, and the Panthers have a 3-4 mark in those contests.