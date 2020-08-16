A capsule look at the players selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Baseball first team:

JOHNNY BLAKE

School — Dubuque Senior

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Position — Utility

Grade — Senior

Honors — All-Mississippi Valley Conference second team.

Statistics — .373 (19-for-51), 4 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBIs, 11 walks. 0-3, 5.08 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings.

JAKE BROSIUS

School — Dubuque Wahlert

Position — Infield

Grade — Junior

Honors — Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.

Statistics — .405 (17-for-42), 3 doubles, 2 triples, 4 RBIs, 12-for-12 stolen bases.

DEVIN EUDALEY

School — Dubuque Hempstead

Position — Outfield

Grade — Senior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; MVC Valley Division hits leader.

Statistics — .438 (28-for-64), 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs.

CALVIN HARRIS

School — Western Dubuque

Position — Designated hitter

Grade — Senior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC first team; IHSBCA All-Star Series.

Statistics — .333 (10-for-30), 4 doubles, 1 triple, 5 RBIs, 7 walks.

BEN HEFEL

School — Dubuque Senior

Position — Infield

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.

Statistics — .420 (21-for-50), 7 doubles, 1 home run, 17 RBIs, 9 walks. 1-1, 4.31 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 13 innings.

SAWYER NAUMAN

School — Western Dubuque

Position — First base

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC first team.

Statistics — .390 (16-for-41), 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 16 RBIs.

CASEY PERRENOUD

School — Western Dubuque

Position — Pitcher

Grade — Senior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; IHSBCA All-Star Series.

Statistics — 4-0, 1.30 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 6 walks, 27 innings. .263 (10-for-38), 1 double, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs.

PAYTON QUAGLIANO

School — Western Dubuque

Position — Outfield

Grade — Senior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.

Statistics — .429 (18-for-42), 2 doubles, 10 RBIs.

PARKER ROCHFORD

School — Edgewood-Colesburg

Position — Outfield

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 1A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 1A first-team all-Northeast District; All-Tri-Rivers Conference first team.

Statistics — .571 (16-for-28), 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, 12-for-13 stolen bases.

LOGAN RUNDE

School — Dubuque Hempstead

Position — Utility

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team.

Statistics — .417 (20-for-48), 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 RBIs, 11 walks. 4-0, 5.06 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings.

ZACH SABERS

School — Dubuque Hempstead

Position — Catcher

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.

Statistics — .439 (25-for-57), 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs, 10 walks, 4-for-4 stolen bases. 0-0, 4.85 ERA, 2 saves, 5 strikeouts, 8 2/3 innings.

COLE SMITH

School — Dubuque Senior

Position — Infield

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; MVC Mississippi Division batting champion.

Statistics — .528 (28-for-53), 4 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 10 walks, 6-for-9 stolen bases.

TOMMY SPECHT

School — Dubuque Wahlert

Position — Outfield

Grade — Sophomore

Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; MVC Valley Division batting champion.

Statistics — .525 (21-for-40), 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 4-for-4 stolen bases.

KELLEN STROHMEYER

School — Dubuque Hempstead

Position — Infield

Grade — Sophomore

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.

Statistics — .367 (22-for-60), 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 20 RBIs, 11 walks, 6-for-7 stolen bases.

ANDREW SWARTZ

School — Bellevue

Position — Infield

Grade — Senior

Honors — River Valley Conference Elite Team.

Statistics — .432 (16-for-37), 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 10 walks, 12-for-13 stolen bases.

JARED WALTER

School — Dubuque Wahlert

Position — Pitcher

Grade — Junior

Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.

Statistics — 2-0, 3.15 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 13 1/3 innings, 4 walks. .286 (10-for-35), 3 doubles, 11 RBIs.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

For profile on Hempstead’s Andrue Henry, visit TelegraphHerald.com.