A capsule look at the players selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Baseball first team:
JOHNNY BLAKE
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Utility
Grade — Senior
Honors — All-Mississippi Valley Conference second team.
Statistics — .373 (19-for-51), 4 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBIs, 11 walks. 0-3, 5.08 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings.
JAKE BROSIUS
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Infield
Grade — Junior
Honors — Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.
Statistics — .405 (17-for-42), 3 doubles, 2 triples, 4 RBIs, 12-for-12 stolen bases.
DEVIN EUDALEY
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; MVC Valley Division hits leader.
Statistics — .438 (28-for-64), 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs.
CALVIN HARRIS
School — Western Dubuque
Position — Designated hitter
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC first team; IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Statistics — .333 (10-for-30), 4 doubles, 1 triple, 5 RBIs, 7 walks.
BEN HEFEL
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Infield
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.
Statistics — .420 (21-for-50), 7 doubles, 1 home run, 17 RBIs, 9 walks. 1-1, 4.31 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 13 innings.
SAWYER NAUMAN
School — Western Dubuque
Position — First base
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC first team.
Statistics — .390 (16-for-41), 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 16 RBIs.
CASEY PERRENOUD
School — Western Dubuque
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Statistics — 4-0, 1.30 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 6 walks, 27 innings. .263 (10-for-38), 1 double, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs.
PAYTON QUAGLIANO
School — Western Dubuque
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.
Statistics — .429 (18-for-42), 2 doubles, 10 RBIs.
PARKER ROCHFORD
School — Edgewood-Colesburg
Position — Outfield
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 1A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 1A first-team all-Northeast District; All-Tri-Rivers Conference first team.
Statistics — .571 (16-for-28), 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, 12-for-13 stolen bases.
LOGAN RUNDE
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Utility
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team.
Statistics — .417 (20-for-48), 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 RBIs, 11 walks. 4-0, 5.06 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings.
ZACH SABERS
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Catcher
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.
Statistics — .439 (25-for-57), 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs, 10 walks, 4-for-4 stolen bases. 0-0, 4.85 ERA, 2 saves, 5 strikeouts, 8 2/3 innings.
COLE SMITH
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Infield
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; MVC Mississippi Division batting champion.
Statistics — .528 (28-for-53), 4 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 10 walks, 6-for-9 stolen bases.
TOMMY SPECHT
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Outfield
Grade — Sophomore
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; Unanimous all-MVC first team; MVC Valley Division batting champion.
Statistics — .525 (21-for-40), 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 4-for-4 stolen bases.
KELLEN STROHMEYER
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Infield
Grade — Sophomore
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.
Statistics — .367 (22-for-60), 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 20 RBIs, 11 walks, 6-for-7 stolen bases.
ANDREW SWARTZ
School — Bellevue
Position — Infield
Grade — Senior
Honors — River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Statistics — .432 (16-for-37), 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 10 walks, 12-for-13 stolen bases.
JARED WALTER
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; All-MVC second team.
Statistics — 2-0, 3.15 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 13 1/3 innings, 4 walks. .286 (10-for-35), 3 doubles, 11 RBIs.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
For profile on Hempstead’s Andrue Henry, visit TelegraphHerald.com.