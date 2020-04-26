In 1978, Dubuque Hempstead was within reach of the city’s first-ever state football championship.
That dream ended in a 15-13 heartbreaking loss to Mason City in the Class 4A state title game. But one year later, the Mustangs found redemption.
Behind record-breaking fullback Tom Holt and a punishing offensive line, Hempstead claimed what remains as Dubuque’s only prep football state championship in a 28-9 victory over West Des Moines Valley at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Nov. 16, 1979.
In the opening installment of a special series, “Postseason Playback” — revisiting the area’s greatest postseason games — there’s no better place to start than Hempstead’s special season that reached its 40th anniversary this past fall.
BACKGROUND
Hempstead didn’t relent coming off the 4A runner-up finish, entering the 1979 state championship game with a 9-2 record and tied for second in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Mustangs dropped games to Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Jefferson during the regular season, while Valley also entered the title game at 9-2 following regular-season losses to West Des Moines Dowling and Des Moines Hoover.
For the first time, the 4A title game featured two teams that reached the postseason as “wild cards” under the playoff points system at the time. Behind head coach Bob Timmerman, the Mustangs boasted a ball-control offense that grinded out yardage and game clock. The Tigers countered with a big-play offense, and both teams gained measures of revenge and upsets on the postseason trail.
Entering the title game, the Mustangs had rolled up more than 2,600 yards rushing on the season and were powered by all-state back Holt. With a dominating offensive line in front of him that included Dave Lewey, Rob Rolle, Roger Snyder, Mike Rast, Bill Albrecht and Todd Spranger, Holt rushed for a school record 1,676 yards and a city record 19 touchdowns. The 202-pound senior broke Dave Loring’s single-season rushing record in the state semifinals.
Holt was unstoppable in the postseason. The Mustangs stunned second-ranked Davenport Central, 24-0, in the quarterfinals behind 198 yards on 24 carries from the power runner. In the semifinals at Dalzell Field against Cedar Rapids Washington, Hempstead gained its revenge from the regular-season loss by holding off the Warriors in a thriller, 22-21. Holt was again a beast, racking up school records of 40 carries for 237 yards.
Hempstead took a 14-0 lead into halftime, but Washington rallied to take a 15-14 lead in the third quarter. Holt scored on a 4-yard run and then added the two-point conversion run for a 22-15 lead with 8 minutes to play. The Warriors scored with more than 6 minutes left but opted for a two-point try that failed rather than a PAT to tie, and the Mustangs hammered the line of scrimmage to run out the final 6:05 of game clock to punch their ticket back to the UNI-Dome.
Valley attained its revenge in the quarterfinals by whipping West Des Moines Dowling, 27-0, and then handled favored Waterloo East in the semifinals, 34-13. Senior running back Tom Kibler powered the Tigers, rolling up more than 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns behind an offensive line that averaged 212 pounds. On defense, Valley featured 6-foot-1, 270-pound tackle Dan Rhiner, one of the key reasons the Tigers only allowed roughly 100 yards of total offense to opponents throughout the postseason.
The ingredients were there for an epic title showdown.
“I’m scared to death,” Timmerman told the TH. “They are really explosive. They have some extremely quick running backs, so we are just going to have to fly to the ball.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Valley used its big-play ability to put the Mustangs in an early hole. On their second offensive series, the Tigers moved 74 yards in eight plays with quarterback Chris Crawford leading the way. Crawford ran for 19 yards on a QB keeper — Valley’s longest rush of the game — and then tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Mark Fisher for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
While Hempstead’s offense struggled to get going, the Mustang defense kept them in the game. Valley took advantage of a running into the kicker penalty to set up a 38-yard field goal by Tom Simmons, and the Tigers held a 9-0 lead with just more than 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Valley wouldn’t score again.
“We didn’t make many halftime adjustments,” Hempstead defensive coach Greg Purnell told the TH. “We got on our contain men and changed their assignments a little bit to confuse Valley’s offense and we played our tackles head up on theirs in the second half instead of in the seams and had them come down the line of scrimmage harder. Other than that, it was just a case of good, solid football and I thought Tom Holt really looked quick tonight.”
With time ticking down before halftime, Holt blasted up the middle for a 46-yard gain to the Valley 18. After quarterback Dave Delaney barely picked up a fourth-and-inches on a QB sneak to keep the drive alive, Holt found paydirt from 5 yards out to cut the deficit to 9-7 with 27 seconds until halftime. The score held as the teams headed to the locker room.
“If we hadn’t scored then, we may have been in trouble,” Holt said. “But what a game like this comes down to is desire and tonight we had more than they did.”
Hempstead took the second-half kickoff and marched 80 yards to take the lead, eating up more than half of the third-quarter clock. Holt’s 5-yard run on fourth-and-1 from Hempstead’s own 38 deflated Valley, and the Mustangs kept pounding away. Junior fullback Greg Dralle — who chipped in 78 yards on 14 carries — broke off a 17-yard run and then capped the drive on the next play with a 7-yard TD run and a 14-9 lead for the Mustangs at the 5:45 mark.
The Hempstead defense stopped the Tigers cold in the second half. After two straight Valley punts, the Mustangs used a short field and added to the lead on a 52-yard, seven-play drive. Holt broke off an 18-yard run before scoring on a bruising 8-yard blast, running over Valley defenders and extending Hempstead’s lead to 21-9.
“No, we didn’t do anything differently tonight,” Timmerman said. “Our offense is pretty simple: fullback left, fullback right and fullback up the middle. And that other fullback (Dralle) wasn’t bad either, was he?”
ENDING
The Mustangs forced another stop on the defensive end, and the runaway freight train of the Hempstead rushing attack took care of business for the final score of the game.
Hempstead traveled 81 yards over 11 plays, helped by its only pass completion of the game as Delaney connected with Ted Heinz for 20 yards on a fourth-and-10 from the Valley 35. Holt capped it with his third touchdown on a 15-yard run untouched up the gut, and Mustang kicker John Spurling kicked his fourth PAT — setting a 4A title game record.
Holt finished with 30 carries for 210 yards and three TDs, finishing with 645 yards and eight touchdowns in three playoff games. Holt finished his senior season with city records of 1,886 yards, 22 touchdowns and 140 points scored. He frequently credited his linemen that paved the way.
“A lot of people thought Valley had too much speed for us,” Holt said on the UNI-Dome sidelines as the final seconds drained off the clock. “But people have been saying all year that our offensive line was too slow and all year I’ve disagreed. They’re quick off the ball, that’s what counts. They’re really tough that first 10 yards and that’s where the game is won.”
Timmerman handled all the gushing over his all-state, game-changing fullback.
“If there’s a better running back in the state than Tom Holt, I’d like to see him,” he said. “I don’t care what some people say, he’s a big college back.”
Hempstead’s defense was just as impressive, especially in the second half. Valley managed only two first downs and was held to minus-13 yards rushing in the final 24 minutes. Kibler was stuffed to only 37 yards on 14 carries.
And with one dominant postseason stretch, the Mustangs found redemption a year after heartbreak and completed what hadn’t been done before or since — a Dubuque school winning a football state championship.
“Sure I’m happy,” Timmerman said. “I’m happy for the kids and our crowd, which was just tremendous tonight. They gave us a big lift before the game and again at the start of the second half.”
AFTERMATH
One of the best players in Hempstead history, Holt went on to earn MVP honors at the 1979 Iowa Shrine Bowl before playing football on scholarship at Drake University. Holt was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys for a short stint in the NFL, and was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
Timmerman posted 107 victories in 17 seasons at Hempstead and supplanted Senior High legend Wilbur Dalzell in 1990 as the city’s winningest coach. During his tenure from 1974-1991, Timmerman led the Mustangs to nine city championships, six conference titles and two appearances in the 4A title game. Timmerman’s resume prior to Hempstead included stops at Carroll Kuemper, Rock Island Alleman, Dubuque Wahlert and Dyersville Beckman. Timmerman compiled a career record of 157-76-5, including a 107-58 mark at Hempstead.
The Mustangs honored the legendary coach by naming their new football and soccer turf field after Timmerman in 2014.
Hempstead reached the postseason on eight occasions under Timmerman, but haven’t reached the state final since the 1979 title team. The Mustangs have reached the playoffs eight times in the post-Timmerman era, and hold an 8-17 overall record in postseason contests.