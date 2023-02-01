SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Jacob Duerr had a chip on his shoulder.
His play in the first half proved it.
After being held to just two points in a Jan. 5 loss at Galena, the Scales Mound senior guard erupted for 20 of his team-high 22 points in the first half of Tuesday’s rematch at Scales Mound High School. Three other Hornets joined him in double figures as Scales Mound turned a five-point halftime lead into a 26-point runaway victory, 71-45.
“At Galena earlier (this month), they held me to two points,” Duerr said. “Obviously, they thought I wasn’t going to score on them. I was just the guy getting the open looks tonight. When we play together, it doesn’t matter who scores as long as we score.”
Charlie Wiegel added 13 points for the Hornets (22-4, 7-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference), who maintained sole possession of first place in the NUIC with the victory. Thomas Hereau had 12 and Jonah Driscoll 11.
Connor Glasgow had 22 points, and Parker Studtmann and Kolby Knautz added nine apiece to lead Galena (17-8, 5-3 NUIC), which had won seven of eight entering Tuesday’s contest.
The Hornets needed every one of Duerr’s 20 first-half points to preserve a lead they held for nearly the entirety of the opening 16 minutes.
Duerr and Wiegel accounted for all of Scales Mound’s 18 first quarter points, which included an 11-2 run to start the game. But three 3-pointers from Glasgow cut the deficit to five at the end of one.
“I knew coming in I had to shoot and make myself a threat on the court tonight,” Duerr said. “By me getting a couple quick buckets, they had to come guard me and that left the lanes open for other guys to score.”
Duerr kept his team in front with nine more points in the second, including a 3 at the buzzer, but the Pirates put together a 12-2 run to trail just 31-26 at the half.
“Galena is a well-coached, very good team, so we knew they were gonna get back into the game,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “For a Jacob to hit that 3 to send us to the half, and the adjustments we made at halftime, I felt comfortable.”
Knautz’s basket early in the third put the Pirates within two, 31-29, but it was as close as they would get the rest of the night.
Heareau, the Hornets’ leading scorer who was held scoreless in the first half, found his groove with two triples early in the third. Wiegel added another and almost as soon as the Pirates nearly drew even, Scales Mound expanded the lead to 13 with an 11-0 run.
“We’re a team of runs,” Kudronowicz said. “We like to get up and down — this game had a lot of pace to it — so we’re looking for those runs. Sometimes it’s a 6-0 run, but other times its 11-0.”
Scales Mound built a 20-point lead at the 1:27 mark of the third, and Driscoll secured the victory with nine early fourth-quarter points.
“Right now, we have a ton of confidence,” Duerr said. “For conference, we knew we needed this game to put that under our belt. It’s not sealed yet, but we’re looking pretty good and hoping to finish it off strong.”
Kudronowicz added, “If we keep playing like this, I really like the direction this team is going.”
