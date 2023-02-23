It was more of a grind than they wanted or maybe anticipated, but this grizzled group of postseason veterans wasn’t about to bow out just yet.
NAIA No. 7-ranked Clarke took another step toward a third straight Heart of America Conference tournament championship with a 92-82 grinding quarterfinal victory over Evangel on Wednesday afternoon at the Kehl Center.
Clarke, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will face either No. 3-seed MidAmerica Nazarene or sixth-seeded Missouri Valley on Friday. That contest was still in progress when the TH went to press.
Three battle-tested players who have played vital roles in Clarke’s four consecutive NAIA national tournament appearances led the Pride in scoring. Skylar Culbertson posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while fellow fifth-year seniors Emma Kelchen and Tina Ubl contributed 16 points apiece.
Taylor Haase and Nicole McDermott added 12 points each for the Pride (25-3).
“It’s so important to have everybody from the top all the way to the bottom in a game like this,” Culbertson said. “We need each individual, whether they are on the bench or on the court. We definitely play more together when everybody has the same energy.”
And while underdog Evangel made the Pride battle until the very last minute, Clarke’s senior-laden leadership proved to be the difference.
“We are a very determined group,” Culbertson said. “We don’t always think about that, but we have a goal and know where we want to be and we’re gonna push and do anything we can to reach that goal.”
A 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter, highlighted by five points from McDermott, gave Clarke a 24-15 cushion after the first 9 minutes of the game were never separated by more than four points.
The Pride held double-digit leads throughout the entirety of the second and extended it to a 16-point advantage three different times, including a 44-28 margin at halftime.
“We knew they were gonna pressure and come out and be scrappy,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “For us, we just need to settle in sometimes and adjust to the style of play that they are playing.”
But no matter how dire it seemed, Evangel kept on scrapping.
Six quick points to open the third got the Valor within nine before Clarke answered with a 6-0 run of its own. Evangel drew to within 53-45 at 3:52 of the third, but again the Pride closed on an 11-4 spurt to build a 64-49 lead heading to the final frame.
The lead grew as high as 19 points in the fourth on a 3-pointer from Giana Michels, and while it never quite felt like the game was slipping away, it equally never felt like a sure thing.
One final push brought the Valor as close as they had been since the first quarter, 84-78, with 36 seconds remaining, but Clarke sealed the victory with a nearly perfect afternoon from the free-throw line. The Pride hit on 29 of 32 (90.6 percent) of their attempts from the charity stripe.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘You can give up 82 points when you score 92, but you’re not always gonna score 92 points,”’ Boyd said. “I think we shot the ball well, but I’m not sure how well we executed in the half court. Once we started to get stops on defense, it turned into better offense for us.”
For Culbertson and her fellow seniors who have been a part of two NAIA Elite Eight berths, taking that next step would be an ideal way to finish their storied careers.
“We came back to not only finish what we started, but the people here are amazing, so it would only make our experience better if we came out on top and finished what we came here to do,” she said.
