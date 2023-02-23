02232023-clarkehoops.jpg

Clarke’s Mya Merschman puts up a shot during Wednesday’s Heart of America Conference tournament quarterfinal against Evangel at the Kehl Center. Clarke won, 92-82.

 Clarke University athletics

It was more of a grind than they wanted or maybe anticipated, but this grizzled group of postseason veterans wasn’t about to bow out just yet.

NAIA No. 7-ranked Clarke took another step toward a third straight Heart of America Conference tournament championship with a 92-82 grinding quarterfinal victory over Evangel on Wednesday afternoon at the Kehl Center.

