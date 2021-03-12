A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (14-16-2) AT YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (6-21-5)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Covelli Centre, Youngstown, Ohio
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Youngstown has won three of the four previous meetings, although the Saints won, 5-2, in the last meeting Feb. 24 in Dubuque. The teams play twice this weekend, and two games postponed by a coronavirus issue on Feb. 5-6 have yet to be rescheduled.
Outlook: With a pair of wins, Dubuque can reach the .500 mark for the first time this season — a remarkable feat considering its 1-10-0 start. The Saints have gone 13-6-2 since then … Dubuque trails Team USA by 10 points for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with three fewer games played but still controls its own destiny for the No. 4 spot. The Saints have those three games in hand and play Team USA’s U17 squad three times for a potential 12-point swing in the standings … Dubuque will host the U17 team on Thursday, March 25 in a game scheduled for March 6 in Plymouth, Mich., but postponed because of a virus concern. Dubuque has had 11 games postponed because of virus concerns. That covers seven different weekends and at least one per month since the season started.
Playoffs undecided: The USHL has yet to finalize its playoff structure or how the final standings will be determined – either by point total, winning percentage or the percentage of points earned. Complicating matters has been the number of games lost to the pandemic and the fact some teams do not play any out-of-conference games. For instance, Dubuque plays 22% of its schedule against Western Conference teams Waterloo and Des Moines, while Team USA, Youngstown and Muskegon do not face the West at all, and Green Bay and Chicago play only a handful of games out-of-conference.