Dubuque Hempstead's JoJo Lewis (right) takes on Iowa City High's Ben Kueter during the Iowa Class 3A 220-pound state championship match Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lewis finished runner-up as Kueter won his fourth state title.
DES MOINES -- JoJo Lewis could have taken the path of least resistance.
He could have cut weight. He could have added some.
He could have done what many other wrestlers have done when facing an overwhelming opponent: find an easier route to a state championship.
That’s not JoJo Lewis.
And he has plenty to be proud of.
Lewis finished as the Iowa Class 3A 220-pound state runner-up on Saturday night, coming out on the short end of a 19-4 technical fall as Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter became the state’s 32nd four-time state champion, and the sixth to do it without a loss, during Saturday’s night’s championship session of the Iowa state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
“He’s a real tough guy, but I’m not going to let anybody run me out of a weight class,” Lewis said. “I knew it was going to be tough, but I did what I had to do. I went out there and tried to fight. Whether I got beat or not, I gave it my all out there.”
Lewis, who only started wrestling seriously as a sophomore, finished his prep career as a two-time state qualifier and two-time medalist. He placed seventh at state last year and finished this year with a 44-4 record.
His only losses this season came against Kueter, who won a U20 world championship last summer.
“He’s my boy, but he’s competition, right? We can be friends before the match and after the match, but on the mat we can’t be friends,” Kueter said. “Props to him though. He could have went heavyweight or he could have went (195), so staying at 220 knowing what was ahead, just props to him. I wrestled him four times this year and he didn’t forfeit once. He never backed down. So props to him.”
