The Pioneers' quarterback Braeden Katcher (left) and Ben Wilson celebrate a touchdown during their homecoming football game with UW River Falls at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
UW-Platteville closed out the 50th anniversary of Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium in fitting fashion on Saturday.
All three phases contributed as the Pioneers got scores from their offense, defense and special teams in a 38-14 romp over UW-Eau Claire in their home finale in Platteville, Wis.
The Pioneers (5-4) broke open a 7-7 game in the third quarter when the Blugolds (2-7) shanked a punt from their own end zone and Ryan Doherty returned it 22 yards for a touchdown. Just 1:19 later, Dayne Friday snagged an interception and returned it 41 yards for a 21-7 lead.
Eau Claire pulled within 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers scored the final 17 points of the game. Michael Priami tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Durocher and Will Lawrence scored on a 39-yard run.
Lawrence finished with 75 yards on the ground. The defense held the Blugolds to 291 yards.
William Penn 14, Clarke 3 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Victor Moreno’s 30-yard field goal in the third quarter handed the Pride a 3-0 lead that held into the fourth quarter, but the Statesmen (3-6) scored two touchdowns in the final period to hand Clarke (3-7) its fifth straight loss.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Benedictine 2 (2OT) — At Atchison, Kan.: The Pride (12-5-2) prevailed in the shootout, 4-3, to advance to the Heart of America Conference tournament semifinals at Central Methodist on Tuesday. Genevieve Cruz and Samantha Rodriguez scored regulation goals for Clarke.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pride at Heart — At Ankeny, Iowa: Jaycie Franco (20:38) placed 26th individually to lead the Clarke women (218) to a ninth-place team showing at the Heart of America Conference championships. The Clarke men (244) placed 10th and were paced by Emmet Schwartzhoff (27:38) in 35th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Warrior duo finishes at state — At Peoria, Ill.: East Dubuque’s Avery Engle and Arianna Pedrin competed at the Illinois Class 1A state cross country meet. Engle finished 57th overall in 19:19.21, and Pedrin took 83rd in 19:48.19. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn took the gold in 17:08.43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.