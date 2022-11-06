UW Platteville Vs. UW River Falls
The Pioneers' quarterback Braeden Katcher (left) and Ben Wilson celebrate a touchdown during their homecoming football game with UW River Falls at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

UW-Platteville closed out the 50th anniversary of Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium in fitting fashion on Saturday.

All three phases contributed as the Pioneers got scores from their offense, defense and special teams in a 38-14 romp over UW-Eau Claire in their home finale in Platteville, Wis.

