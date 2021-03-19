After more than 400 days on the sidelines, prep football in Illinois officially returned between the hash marks on Friday night.
And still, nothing has changed. Every yard counts.
East Dubuque lost to Class 1A No. 5-ranked Orangeville, 18-14, in a heartbreaker at Dubuque’s Dalzell Field, as a fumbled snap at the 1-yard line with 4.7 seconds left with no timeouts cost the Warriors a heroic rally in a season where Northwest Upstate Illini Conference experts picked them to go winless.
“I’m just proud of the way we played,” said Warriors junior running back Dawson Feyen. “We were predicted 0-6, last in the conference. That’s a top-10 team in the state and we were a few inches short of beating them. I’m proud of everyone. Few mistakes here and there and plays that didn’t go our way, but we’ll fix those.”
In a night when the Warriors (0-1) struggled for consistency on offense, Feyen provided the spark in the fourth quarter by picking up a bouncing kickoff and returning it 76 yards up the middle for a touchdown.
The score cut East Dubuque’s deficit to 18-14 with 9:45 to play, and with the Broncos (1-0) driving in for the game-clinching score on the ensuing drive, the Warriors forced a fumble at their 1-yard line that Brevin Lee recovered in the end zone. East Dubuque then needed one more stop on a 4th-and-1, and got it, to have a chance at a final drive.
“It’s great that we’re finally getting to play again,” Feyen said. “It’s not how we want it to go, but you have to take it this way and keep playing our hearts out.”
Along with the kick return score, Feyen finished with four receptions for 69 yards — none bigger than his amazing grab that put the Warriors in position to pull off the comeback.
On a third down with the clock ticking, quarterback Sam Bowman rifled a pass down the seam that the 5-foot-9 Feyen outleaped two defenders to bring down for a 32-yard gain to the Broncos 1. Bowman spiked it to stop the clock, but then mishandled the next snap and the dogpile for the ball ran out the clock.
“It was a crazy game,” East Dubuque first-year coach Joe Edler said. “They came out fired up and never quit. It came down to the last second, and we had two turnovers that cost us. We’ve been telling them all summer that nobody thinks you’re going to be any good. People think you’ll be 0-6. But you saw here against a quality team that the boys are here to stay and it’s exciting to see that.”
After the teams traded punts to open the game, the Broncos struck first when quarterback Jake Doyle kept it on an option running left for a 4-yard score. The Warriors stuffed the two-point rush attempt to keep the deficit at 6-0 with 2:05 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors took advantage of the ensuing kickoff, recovering an onside kick attempt to start at midfield. On third down, Bowman dropped a pretty pass to Feyen along the right sideline for a 32-yard gain down to the Orangeville 5-yard line.
Two plays later, Sam Huntington blasted in on a 3-yard TD run before Bowman scrambled for the two-point conversion run and an 8-6 lead at the 11:56 mark of the second quarter.
East Dubuque was in control until a fumbled snap on a punt set the Broncos up at the ED 13. Two plays later, Cade Janecke broke free up the gut for a 10-yard score and a 12-8 lead that held through to halftime when a Warriors drive in the closing seconds stalled inside the red zone.
Janecke, who finished the game with 25 carries for 132 yards, added a 1-yard TD plunge with 9:57 remaining to build an 18-8 lead for the Broncos.
Bowman finished with 102 yards passing for the Warriors and Will Kieffer led them on the ground with 52 yards.
“Tough loss, but we had a lot of good things that we saw,” Edler said. “Definitely some things we can build off of, but overall couldn’t be prouder of how they played.”