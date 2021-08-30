Justin Kay already had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Sunday.
The Wheatland, Iowa, native had already clinched the season points championship heading into the final night at the Dubuque Speedway, so the pressure was off.
On top of that, Kay was celebrating his 33rd birthday. What better way to cap off a great season and his birthday than take home another Late Model feature victory?
Kay grabbed the lead on Lap 10 of the 25-lap feature in Sunday’s finale and never looked back, holding off Moscow’s Nick Marolf, Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld and Sherril’s Ron Klein.
Kay, who captured his third track championship in Dubuque, said he always enjoys bringing home a victory at the Speedway.
“We have raced here a long time,” Kay said. “It’s an ever-changing track and when it’s like this I just love racing here. It’s slick and it’s smooth and that’s why this place always races the best.”
Kay, who finished with 598 points, is also in contention for the national points race, and said the feature win really helped his position for that title.
“The feature win is the biggest part for the national points because we are down to throwing out second-place finishes,” he said. “You have got to take every one you can get at this point. It was a pretty good night overall.”
Bernard native Timmy Current also had the points title locked up heading into Sunday’s 20-lap Modified feature finale. And while he didn’t claim the feature win, claiming his first Modified title was much sweeter.
“This was the first year that we have raced every night up here,” Current said. “We were just consistent every time. I only won a couple races here, but I think I only finished outside the top five one time.”
Zwingle’s Matt Gansen claimed the Modified feature win Sunday, but it was a bigger win for Current to best him in total points.
“Matt has won the points here for probably five years in a row I think, so to beat him in the points is a pretty big deal because he’s been ‘The Man’ for sure,” Current said.
Current finished with 565 points, while Gansen placed second with 542.
• Farley native Jacob Welter won the Sport Compact points championship with 287 points, while Dubuqe’s John W. Campbell came in second with 195. Tipton’s Josh Starr was a wire-to-wire winner in Sunday’s 12-lap feature.
• Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis., easily claimed the Hobby Stock points title with 573 over Shullsburg, Wis., native, Matt Bennett with 464. In a marathon 15-lap feature on Sunday, Cascade’s Brandon White claimed the checkered flag by holding off Doescher and Dubuque’s David Crimmins.
• In the only race that the points champion wasn’t already decided heading into Sunday’s final night, Cuba City, Wis., native, Scott Busch did more than enough to secure the SportMod crown. Busch finished second in the feature behind Ryan Schilling of Graf, but it was plenty good enough to take the season points crown with 548 points. Sherrill’s Tyler Soppe finished second in points with 525.
• The American Iron Racing Series also joined the pack on Sunday and had a 15-lap feature race of its own. Former hobby stock star racer, Doug Yates, broke open an early tight race to claim victory. The Monticello native held off Steve Johnson, of Camanche, and Bart Miller, of Clarence.