The Telegraph Herald has announced its Softball Players of the Decade from 2010-2019, comprised of the 10 players selected as Players of the Year during the decade.
Here is the list:
HAILEY BICKFORD
School — Maquoketa
Position — Pitcher
Player of the Year — 2010
Impact — Bickford’s arm and potent bat carried the Cardinals to just their third state tournament appearance in 2010. She was 20-2 with a 0.95 ERA in 146 2/3 innings as a senior in 2010, striking out 163 and issuing just three walks. She hit a team-best .579 (70-for-121) with 18 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 48 runs, 39 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. She struck out only three times all season.
NIKKI BLUM
School — Bellevue Marquette
Position — Pitcher/shortstop
Player of the Year — 2014
Impact — Blum teamed with two-time Player of the Year Gabby Tath to form a potent 1-2 pitching combo for the Mohawk’s back-to-back state tournament teams in 2014-15. Blum went 16-1 in the circle with 86 strikeouts and 50 walks in 101 innings. A stellar defensive shortstop, she also hit .400 (50-for-125) at the plate with 10 doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs, 52 runs and 14 stole bases.
AMBER BOECKENSTEDT
School — Dyersville Beckman
Position — Third base
Player of the Year — 2017
Impact — Boeckenstedt supplied plenty of power for the Trailblazers, and was one of the key cogs in a run to the Iowa Class 2A regional final in 2017. After moving around the field her first couple of seasons, she settled into third base as a junior. She blossomed as a senior and hit .472 (67-for-142) with 15 doubles, 1 triple, eight home runs, 30 runs and 56 RBIs. She also stole eight bases and struck out just six times.
ALANA COOKSLEY
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — First base
Player of the Year — 2018
Impact — Cooksley was quietly one of the area’s top power bats during her time with the Mustangs and over a three-year span hit 63 doubles and 16 home runs, drove in 137 runs and scored 102. She helped Hempstead reach its first state tournament and as a senior hit .458 (65-for-142) with 27 doubles, five home runs, 43 runs and 48 RBIs. She also led the team in RBIs in four consecutive seasons.
HANNAH KOERPERICH
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Pitcher
Player of the Year — 2011
Impact — Koerperich graduated as arguably the most prolific power hitter in city history after launching a record 15 home runs as a senior. Koerperich hit .521 (62-for-119) with 28 runs, 14 doubles, 58 RBIs and struck out just eight times. She was just as dominant in the circle, posting a 19-3 record and 1.33 ERA over 132 innings. He struck out 140 and issued just 24 walks.
A.J. MEDINGER
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Pitcher
Player of the Year — 2012-13
Impact — Medinger can make the claim as one of the most dominant pitchers in Senior history. As a sophomore in 2012, Medinger went 19-4 with a 1.48 ERA, 169 strikeouts and 50 walks in 137 1/3 innings. She hit .413 (52-for-116) with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 43 RBIs. As a junior in 2013, she hit .394 (50-for-127) with six doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. She was 22-4 with a 1.54 ERA in 167 2/3 innings, walking 45 and setting the program record with 180 strikeouts. In her 2014 senior season, Medinger was 14-12 with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 178 and walking 35 in 168 2/3 innings. She hit .427 (50-for-117) at the plate with five doubles, two triples, eight homers and 38 RBIs.
SYDNEY STEFFEN
School — Dyersville Beckman
Position — Pitcher
Player of the Year — 2017
Impact — Steffen could go down as one of the most dominant players in Trailblazers history after a stellar five-year career in which she logged virtually every inning pitched for her team. As a junior in 2017, she went 25-10 with a 2.75 ERA, 141 strikeouts and 87 walks in 234 1/3 innings. She also hit .455 (66-for-145) with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 41 runs, 56 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. She capped her career in 2019 by leading Beckman to its first state softball appearance.
GABBY TATH
School — Bellevue Marquette
Position — Pitcher/shortstop
Player of the Year — 2014-15
Impact — Tath, along with 2014 co-Player of the Year Nikki Blum, led the Mohawks to consecutive state tournament appearances after transferring from Dubuque Wahlert. As a junior in 2014, she went 19-7 with a 1.55 ERA in 167 innings, striking out 146 and walking 35. At the plate, she went 50-for-135 (.370) with 10 doubles, seven homers and 48 RBIs. As a senior, she was 18-2 with a 0.72 ERA in 116 innings, striking out 130 and walking just 10. She hit .444 (52-for-117) with 11 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 45 RBIs.
SYDNEY TIGGES
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Shortstop
Player of the Year — 2016
Impact — Tigges finished her career as the most prolific home run hitter in Rams history after blasting 40 career home runs. She twice finished with 12 homers in a season and hit .418 for her career. As a senior she hit .453 (58-for-128) with 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 38 runs and 47 RBIs. She was part of Senior’s 2013 state tournament team.
SADIE WILLBORN
School — Belmont
Position — Pitcher
Player of the Year — 2019
Impact — Willborn defined the term ace for the Braves as a senior, leading Belmont to its second state softball championship. She went 25-1 in the circle, posting a 0.69 ERA with 246 strikeouts and 55 walks over 172 innings. She also helped the Braves with her bat, hitting .435 (37-for-85) with 13 doubles and 18 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. In her four seasons, Belmont won three regional championships and twice advanced to state.