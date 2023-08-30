Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that transfer quarterback Cade McNamara is questionable for the Hawkeyes’ season opener Saturday against Utah State after suffering a soft tissue injury in the program’s Kid’s Day practice earlier this month.
“I know what he wants to do,” Ferentz said. “I know how he’s wired, and that’s part of our job, to be smart about it. It’s always tricky. We’ll kind of take it day by day, see what it looks like. Again, first and foremost is what the medical people say. If he can’t play, he can’t play, but that hasn’t been the case.
“We’re going to make sure he can play effectively and make sure he can play in a way that’s representative of the type of player he is.”
McNamara returned to practice last week and has been cleared medically to play. Ferentz said the rest of this week’s practices will be used to gauge McNamara’s effectiveness and how he feels afterward.
He noted that McNamara looked good in Tuesday’s practice. Part of the decision whether or not to play McNamara will depend on how sore he is today and the following days.
“There’s no right answers on these, and in all due respect, just about every guy on the team that’s been practicing is a little bit sore and has issues. Nobody is at full strength,” Ferentz said. “But what it boils down to is, can he play effectively, and then the second thing is, is that going to knock him out for three weeks if he does play? We have to be smart about that.”
McNamara is in his first season with the Hawkeyes after transferring from Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He went 13-3 as a starter at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to a victory over Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten championship game. That season, he completed 210 of 327 pass attempts for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He lost the starting job last year and transferred shortly after the season ended.
If McNamara is unable to go, Deacon Hill is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. Joe Labas, who started the bowl game last season, is the third QB after returning to practice last week from a soft tissue injury.
But, that order could change during the week.
“We’re playing to win, and we’re going to get the best guys out there,” Ferentz said. “If Cade can play the best, he’ll be out there. If he’s not capable, then we’ll go to the next guy, who would be Deacon right now, but we’re playing everybody, and we’re playing to win, certainly.”