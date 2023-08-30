Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that transfer quarterback Cade McNamara is questionable for the Hawkeyes’ season opener Saturday against Utah State after suffering a soft tissue injury in the program’s Kid’s Day practice earlier this month.

“I know what he wants to do,” Ferentz said. “I know how he’s wired, and that’s part of our job, to be smart about it. It’s always tricky. We’ll kind of take it day by day, see what it looks like. Again, first and foremost is what the medical people say. If he can’t play, he can’t play, but that hasn’t been the case.

Recommended for you

Tags