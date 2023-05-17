For the second time in three seasons, Zack Butcher established himself as the best athlete in the Missouri Valley Conference track & field meet.
The redshirt junior from Western Dubuque became the fifth different University of Northern Iowa athlete to win the MVC decathlon and sixth individual in conference history to win the competition multiple times. He scored 6,688 points this weekend at Normal, Ill., to reclaim his MVC championship from 2021 and defeat Indiana State’s Mitch Conard by 360 points.
Butcher finished the event with first-place finishes in five events – a 10.76 in the 100 meters, a 48.79 in the 400, 13.0 meters in the shot put, 39.03 meters in the discus and 48.0 meters in the javelin. He took second in the 110 hurdles in 15.52 and in the long jump at 7.01 meters, third in the high jump at 1.83 meters, fifth in the pole vault at 3.50 meters and 10th in the 1,500 in 5:53.27.
UNI teammate Drew Bartels finished in third place in the decathlon with 6,156 points, followed by Brody Lovell in fourth (6,021), Caden Ungs in seventh (5,332 points) and Colin Buch in eighth (5,251 points).
Northern Iowa placed second in the team standings with 171.5 points, 14.5 behind Indiana State. The Panthers women’s team took fourth with 87 points.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Libby Wedewer ran on UNI’s fourth-place 4x100 relay that ran a 45.62.
Nilles coaches Big Ten champs — Former Dubuque Wahlert state champion and North Dakota State University all-American Maddy Nilles serves as throws coach for the University of Nebraska track & field team that won the Big Ten Conference men’s championship this weekend in Bloomington, Ind. The Cornhuskers finished third in the women’s competition.
Nebraska won 12 conference titles overall. The champions included Axelina Johansson in the women’s shot put, Tanessa Morris in the women’s hammer throw, Rhema Otabor in the women’s javelin, Maxwell Otterdahl in the men’s discus, Arthur Petersen in the men’s javelin and Jonah Wilson in the men’s shot put.
Biermann shines at Big Tens — University of Iowa freshman Audrey Biermann, a former Western Dubuque state champion, claimed two top-10 finishes at the Big Ten meet. She placed ninth with a 53.37 in the 400 and ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay that clocked a 3:35.60.
WIAC honors Lawrence, Digman — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honored a pair of former area standouts after its women’s outdoor track & field meet this week. The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence won the track performer of the meet, while teammate Skye Digman claimed the field performer of the meet.
Lawrence, of Benton, Wis., claimed the track honor for the second time in her career (2021) after winning the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles at the WIAC Championship for the third consecutive season with times of 13.84 seconds and 1:00.80, respectively. She also was a member of the first-place 4x100-meter relay team. Her time in the 100-meter hurdles established a championship meet record, conference season best and facility record. Her performance in the 400-meter hurdles was a conference season best and facility record.
Digman, of Platteville, Wis., emerged with first-place finishes in the shot put, discus and hammer throw at the WIAC Championships. Her victory in the hammer throw marked her third consecutive title and the toss of 194-6 (59.28m) established a championship meet record, conference season best and facility record. Digman’s mark of 157-4 (47.96m) in the discus was a conference season best, while her heave of 49-11 3/4 (15.23m) set a facility record.
Noland earns A-R-C honor — Loras College senior Gabrielle Noland earned the American Rivers Conference co-female athlete of the week honor after being named as Most Valuable Track Performer at the outdoor track & field championships in lifting the Duhawks to another conference title.
The Rockford, Ill., native won all three races she entered over the weekend, including two as an individual as she took the conference title in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Her 200-meter dash time of 24.13 is the third fastest in Division III this season. She also helped the 4x400-meter team close out the championship efforts as the team ran a 3:40.61 that ranks them No. 1 in the country at season’s end. This is Noland’s fourth A-R-C Women’s Track Performer of the Week honor in her career.
Loras sweeps baseball honors — Loras’ Daniel Rogers and Ethan Peters took home the position player and pitcher of the week honors after helping the Duhawks win their first ever A-R-C Baseball Tournament title.
Rogers, of Grayslake, Ill., anchored a high-powered Loras offense in Cedar Rapids this weekend as the Duhawks averaged 12.25 runs over their 4-0 stretch at the A-R-C Tournament. From the third spot in the order, Rogers led the offense with a 7-for-16 (.438 average) performance and nine RBIs, two doubles, and two home runs.
Peters, a Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., native shut the door in three of Loras’ four games this past weekend. In three appearances out of the bullpen, the lefty closer earned two saves and pitched a total 7.2 innings while allowing only one unearned run on six hits. He struck out eight batters and issued zero walks.
UD’s Collier lands A-R-C accolades — The University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier, a senior from Pleasant Valley, won the A-R-C co-male athlete of the week award after he claimed all-conference honors in two events, earning the 2023 Most Valuable Field Performer. Collier set a new conference championship record in the hammer throw with a mark of 59.24 meters to claim a gold medal and won the shot put with a mark of 15.76 meters. Collier scored team points after a seventh-place finish in the discus with a throw of 41.92 meters.
