butch
Buy Now

The University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher, a former Western Dubuque standout athlete, won the Missouri Valley Conference decathlon for the second time in three seasons this weekend.

 Illinois State University

For the second time in three seasons, Zack Butcher established himself as the best athlete in the Missouri Valley Conference track & field meet.

The redshirt junior from Western Dubuque became the fifth different University of Northern Iowa athlete to win the MVC decathlon and sixth individual in conference history to win the competition multiple times. He scored 6,688 points this weekend at Normal, Ill., to reclaim his MVC championship from 2021 and defeat Indiana State’s Mitch Conard by 360 points.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.