Through the first two weeks of the season, it was a tough go for the start-up Clarke defense. Still in pursuit of the program’s first win, the Pride surrendered more than 40 points in their first two games.
Coach Miguel Regalado says he doesn’t believe in moral victories, but when Clarke returned home on Saturday to take on NAIA No. 18 Evangel, there were a ton of positive takeaways on the defensive side of the ball.
The Pride lost, 28-0, to the Crusaders at Dalzell Field. However, with its back constantly against its own end zone, the Clarke defense clearly came to play on Saturday and held a top opponent to the fewest points yet surrendered this season.
“Our defense has battled all year,” said Regalado, whose team fell to 0-3. The schedule doesn’t pay the Pride any favors, either. They head to Atchison, Kan. next week to take on No. 2 Benedictine. Two weeks later, they travel to Baldwin City, Kan., for a date with No. 8 Baker.
“In the next three weeks, we’re going to play two teams that have competed for a national title in the last two years,” Regalado added. “Our schedule is brutal. But I can honestly say that from Game 1 to Game 3, we’ve gotten a lot better. That’s how we’re going to do it. Show them our mistakes and keep moving forward.”
Evangel (3-0) forced a three-and-out on Clarke’s first possession and marched 59 yards down the field for the game’s opening score, a 1-yard punch in by Ben Friend. Pride quarterback Kenyon Williams (filling in for starter Tim Evitt, who broke his wrist last week and is done for the season) threw an interception on the first play of Clarke’s next drive, setting the Crusaders up at the Pride’s own 34. Four plays later, Evangel QB Zeke Kuyawa ran it in for a 14-0 lead.
After that, the Clarke defense stepped up, despite each Crusader drive starting in Pride territory. Clarke held Evangel to back-to-back field goals and a few four-and-outs to keep it a two-score game by halftime.
The second half started a similar way to the first. Friend punched it in again on the Crusaders’ opening drive of the third, and after another Clarke turnover, Kuyawa ran it in with short field to give Evangel a 28-0 lead.
From there, the Pride managed to hold the Crusaders off the scoreboard. Israel Hernandez had arguably the highlight of the game when he recovered a strip sack in the fourth quarter to set Clarke up in Evangel territory. After a slow start, the Pride managed to put together three drives into the Crusaders’ red zone, though came up empty each time.
“It’s starting to come together now,” said Hernandez, a redshirt freshman from Norco, Calif. He finished with three tackles, a sack and a fumble forced and recovered in the game. “We just have to fix up little things and we’ll be fine.”
Saturday was Clarke’s lowest offensive output of the season, managing just 100 yards total, including just 9 through the air. Brian McKenzie led the Pride with 52 yards rushing, but Clarke was for the most part bottled up throughout the game. Michael Nacnac led the Pride with 11 tackles, followed by nine from Brandon Heckendorf.
Regalado stressed patience for his young program. The Pride have had solid offensive games while the defense lagged. Saturday showed what the defensive side of the ball is capable.
Eventually, Regalado said, this team is going to put everything together. There’s already signs that the Pride are starting to gel, even if the scoreboard doesn’t quite show it yet.
“This week I thought everybody did their job (on defense),” Regalado said. “When you do that, you’re going to be in the game. What we’ve got to do is find a way to quit putting our defense in a short field. But I’m very proud of our defense. Very proud.”