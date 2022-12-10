Western Dubuque’s Hailey Wulfekuhle (left) and Dubuque Wahlert’s Claire Lueken scramble for a loose ball during their game Friday at Wahlert Gymnasium. Lueken scored 15 points as the Golden Eagles won, 43-35.
In a series that has seen plenty of streaks, Dubuque Wahlert’s matchup with Western Dubuque on Friday was a worthy chapter.
Wahlert won its seventh straight matchup with the Bobcats, who had strung together nine straight wins in the series prior to that.
Despite scoreless streaks of 6 and 7 minutes offensively, Wahlert’s defense was strong from start to finish. And the Golden Eagles’ offense hit big shots when needed to hold off the Bobcats, 43-35, on Friday at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Wahlert’s Claire Lueken led all scorers with 15 points. Eagles freshman Ruth Tauber had nine points on three pivotal 3-pointers as Wahlert improved to 3-1.
Both teams came out fired up — especially on defense, and it showed.
Wahlert forced four WD (0-6) turnovers in the first 2 minutes. But the Eagles also coughed up three of their own against an equally energized Bobcat defense.
Nora King put Wahlert on top 5 seconds into the game, hauling in the opening tipoff in stride and converting a layup for a quick score.
Wahlert controlled the early going and grabbed an 8-3 lead on Lueken’s 3-pointer midway through the first period.
WD’s Carson Koerperich, who led the Bobcats with 12 points, had three steals in the first. She parlayed her third into a layup that tied things, 10-10.
Wahlert pulled back ahead with four straight to close the quarter up, 14-10.
But Koerperich’s two buckets keyed an 8-0 run by the Bobcats to open the second which put WD in front for much of the quarter.
Wahlert went scoreless for 6 minutes to open the second, but closed it with a flurry to pull back in front.
Maria Freed, who had seven points on the night, pulled Wahlert to within 19-18 with a straight-on 3-pointer with 1:30 left before halftime.
After trading turnovers, Wahlert grabbed the halftime lead on Tauber’s dramatic trey at the buzzer that rattled around and touched every inch of the rim before slowly dropping through the net.
Wahlert poured it on to open the second half and again it was Tauber coming in to provide the spark.
Tauber’s steal and assist, followed by her nothing-but-net 3-pointer spearheaded Wahlert’s 11-0 spurt to start the third quarter and gave the Eagles their biggest lead, 32-19.
“(Tauber) was great,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “She’s got a good head on her shoulders and she just doesn’t get rattled out there. We’ve got a nice mix.”
Wahlert led, 37-25, heading to the fourth. As it turned out, Wahlert needed every bit of the cushion as WD outscored the Eagles, 8-2, over the first 7 minutes of the final period.
Wahlert got all six of its points from the free-throw line in the fourth, including four straight from Lueken, to hold off WD’s comeback bid.
“We hit some shots when we needed to,” Spiegler said. “There were some breakdowns, but when we needed it, we got it. (Lueken) hit some big free throws at the end to help put it away.”
Karrington Asp had nine points for WD and Kaitlyn Thole added seven.
“WD is getting better,” Spiegler said. “You can see that.”
