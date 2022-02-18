DES MOINES — A rough draw, a tough start.
Nick Schmidt’s 2021 Iowa state wrestling tournament was not what memories are made of. But, it propelled him through the offseason, and 2022 has offered a much better start.
Schmidt, who went 1-2 at last year’s tournament, pinned Sioux Central’s Keagan Riley in 1 minute and 55 seconds in their 126-pound first-round match Thursday during the Iowa Class 1A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
“That left a pretty sour taste in my mouth,” Schmidt said of last year’s tournament. “I worked my tail off all offseason with (former University of Iowa wrestler) Topher Carton. He changed the way I wrestle. Coming in I had a lot more confidence this year.”
He will be joined in today’s quarterfinals by teammate Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Cascade’s Brock Morris (106).
Schmidt, a two-time qualifier who is ranked sixth, lost his tournament opener last year and rebounded with a victory in the wrestlebacks before being bounced from the tournament in the blood round, one win short of the podium.
After falling into an early deficit on Thursday, Schmidt was the one sending his opponent to the consolation bracket.
“I got a little nervous, going out there and giving up the first takedown,” Schmidt said. “Once I got on top, I knew I was going to beat him.”
He will face West Sioux’s No. 2-ranked Cameron Clark (45-1) in today’s quarterfinals.
Huehnergarth, who placed fifth last year and is ranked No. 5, won a 4-1 decision over Missouri Valley’s Brek Boruff and will take a 33-8 record into today’s quarterfinal showdown against No. 9 Ronan Poynton, of Iowa City Regina.
Huehnergarth was unranked last year when he made his run to the state semifinals.
“I’m just trying to stay in the same mindset,” Huehnergarth said. “Act like the guy you’re wrestling doesn’t know who you are. Just go out there, compete and give them hell.”
Morris didn’t need much mat time in his state tournament debut. The freshman, who watched from the arena seats as Aidan Noonan became the Cougars’ first three-time state champion, pinned Eagle Grove’s Mack Morgan in 1:30 at 106.
“It’s a whole different experience,” Morris said. “It’s awesome.”
Morris, whose only losses this year came against the top three ranked wrestlers in Class 2A, improved to 48-4 and will face No. 8 Case Monat of North Tama in today’s quarterfinals.
Cascade’s Trever Freiburger, a two-time state qualifier seeking his first state medal, lost a 5-2 decision to Eagle Grove’s Dustin Dawson in the first round before pinning Oakland Riverside’s Taven Moore in 0:50 in the consolation round.
Beckman’s Conner Grover (160), Levi Feldman (182) and Jason Koopmann (285), and Maquoketa Valley’s Brady Davis (220), lost twice and were eliminated.
CLASS 2A
West Delaware advanced seven of its nine qualifiers into today’s Class 2A quarterfinals with eight still in contention for a state medal.
Top-ranked and defending state champion Wyatt Voelker led the way for the Hawks, finishing his 195-pound first-round match with a 41-second pin of New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Isaac Howe.
Three other West Delaware wrestlers won their openers by fall, including top-ranked Jadyn Peyton’s pin of Clarinda’s Karson Downey in 1:42 at 160. Second-ranked Brent Yonkovic (138) pinned Anamosa’s Easton Wheeler in 1:59, and heavyweight Cameron Geuther opened his state debut with a pin in 5:07 against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s 10th-ranked Skyler Young.
Fourth-ranked Carson Less won a 7-2 decision over Humboldt’s DJ Muir at 120; No. 6 Logan Peyton beat No. 12 Eduardo Garcia of Winterset, 6-4, in sudden victory at 152, and Will Ward won a 6-0 decision over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Blake Jager at 182.
West Delaware’s 11th-ranked Blake Engel was pinned in 5:12 by No. 12 Aiden Flora of Adel ADM at 132, but kept his tournament alive with a 49-second pin of North Fayette Valley’s Caden Kerr in the consolation round.
Sawyer Falck (220) lost both of his matches and was eliminated.