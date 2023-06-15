Chandler Houselog went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs on Wednesday to lead the Dubuque Hempstead softball team to a 5-4 home victory over Pleasant Valley.
Lydia Ettema scored three times and picked up the save with two scoreless innings of two-hit, five-strike out pitching. Memphis Gibson earned the win in relief despite allowing four runs on five hits.
The Mustangs scored two times in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Pleasant Valley outhit Hempstead, 8-5.
Dubuque Senior 9, Clinton 1 — At Clinton, Iowa: Sophie Link, Jolee Strohmeyer, Addy Saffran and Ella Kraus had two hits apiece and Strohmeyer scattered three hits to earn the pitching win.
(Tuesday’s games)
Dubuque Hempstead 6-13, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Mallory Tomkins and Lydia Ettema had two hits each, and the Mustangs scored three times in the top of the ninth to win the opener. Sophia Gratton went 4-for-4 and Ettema scattered four hits in the nightcap to complete the sweep.
Dubuque Senior 3-1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sophie Link, Brenna George and Brooke Sullivan had two hits each for the Rams in the opener, and Jolee Strohmeyer and Stella Weber had two apiece in the second game.
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sadie Schultz went 2-for-3, and Tierani Teslow earned the pitching win for the Eagles in the second game of a doubleheader to earn a split.
PREP BASEBALL
Lisbon 5, Cascade 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cooper Hummel went 2-for-3 for Cascade, which dropped to 11-6.
(Tuesday’s games)
Dubuque Wahlert 7, Center Point-Urbana 4 — At Petrakis Park: The Golden Eagles (14-9) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 4-4 tie in the non-conference game. Foti Rigopolous earned the win in relief of Seamus Crahan, and Jack Walsh earned his state-leading eighth save of the season. Will Specht had a double among his two hits and drive in a pair, Ryan Brosious reached base three times and scored three runs, and Patrick Fitzgerald drove in two runs.
South Winneshiek 9, Clayton Ridge 5 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Caden Helle and Ashton Thiese drove in runs for Clayton Ridge in the Upper Iowa Conference defeat.
Northeast 2-7, Maquoketa 0-0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Jaden Fitzpatrick doubled, but the Cardinals managed only two other hits in the opener of the River Valley Conference twin bill. Braedon Tranel doubled in the nightcap for one of Maquoketa’s five hits.