Here is a capsule look at area girls track and field teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference:
LANCASTER
Coach — Kyle Stiklestad
Key returners — Tatiana Place (soph.), Bridee Burks (soph.), Kristin Muench (jr.), Kiley Kelly (jr.), Haley Timmerman (sr.), Morgan DeBuhr (sr.), Madison Clauer (soph.)
Outlook — Place, Burks and Muench each had state meet pedigree for the Flying Arrows, forming some impressive middle-distance relay teams that packed a punch in La Crosse in 2019. They joined sectional qualifiers Kelly, Timmerman, DeBuhr and Clauer for a team that was bound to make improvements and move up the standings before the season came to a stop.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Rob Serres
Key returners — Izzy Carroll (sr.), Brittani Meis (sr.), Becca Hoyer (sr.), Sara Langmeier (sr.), M.J. Stephens (sr.), Bri Poller (sr.), Mia Bernhardt (sr.), Harmony Bell (jr.), Alayna Digman (jr.), Anya Donner (jr.), Abbey Sasse (jr.), Kiersten Freed (jr.), Georgia LeGrand (soph.), Emily Fields (soph.)
Outlook — Carroll already had one of the best throwing seasons in Platteville memory under her belt when she placed second in discus and eighth in shot in Division 2 in 2019. Meis (1,600) and Hoyer (triple jump) were also about to make strong cases for berths to the state meet in La Crosse after strong showings a season ago. The Hillmen were a squad filled with contenders for the big time.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Mike Liddell
Key returners — Kori Jaynes (soph.), Hope Martin (jr.), Karly Jaynes (sr.), Ella Hager (jr.), Paige Schneider (jr.), Clare Teynor (jr.), Meg Katzung (jr.), Nicole Rickleff (soph.), Eva Keene (soph.)
Outlook — A young Blackhawks team from a season ago looked to build on some promising results before the season unexpectedly halted. As just a freshman, Kori Jaynes was among her Division 2 regional leaders in both short sprints. Karly Jaynes showed promise in mid-distance running, and Martin, Katzung, Teynor and Keene rounded out a solid-looking cast of field athletes.