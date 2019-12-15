Keith Johnson’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer, lifting Clarke to a 74-71 victory over Benedictine on Saturday in Atchison, Kan.
The former Dubuque Hempstead standout finished with 16 points, shooting 4-for-9 from 3-point range. Johnson also added eight rebounds as the Pride improved to 6-6, 5-2 in the Heart of America Conference.
Darius Lasley led Clarke with 21 points. Former Western Dubuque prep Jordan Lake added 15 points and Josh Meier had 10.
UW-Platteville 65, Bethel 54 — At Arden Hills, Minn.: Quentin Shields led the Pioneers wih 21 points, Carter Voelker added 12 and Blake McCann chipped in 10 off the bench, and the Pioneers improved to 9-0.
Adrian 82, Loras 61 — At Angola, Ind.: Jordan Matthews scored 12 points to lead the Duhawks (7-2) in a road loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Benedictine 66, Clarke 55 — At Atchison, Kan.: Tina Ubl led Clarke with 12 points, and Makenna Haase and Gianna Michels added 11 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pride (9-3, 5-3 Heart of America Conference) to a road victory.
Luther 61, UW-Platteville 57 — At Decorah, Iowa: Maiah Domask scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Morgan Horstman added 17 points for the Pioneers (6-2) in a road loss.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 65, Anamosa 40 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 25 points and added 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and three steals, and the Trailblazers improved to 5-0. Jack Gehling added 13 points for Beckman.
West Branch 29, Cascade 28 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Bears clipped the Cougars in a low-scoring River Valley Conference game on Friday night.
Wrightstown 75, Mineral Point 70 (OT) — At Kaukauna, Wis.: Joah Filardo hit seven 3-pointers on his way to 35 points, and Blaise Watters added 16 points for the Pointers in an overtime loss to Wrightstown.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Pirates split — At Galena, Ill.: Mackenzie Muehleip scored 21 points, Sami Wasmund had 13 of her 19 in the first half, and Maggie Furlong added 14 as Galena beat Dakota, 62-56, in the Galena Shootout. Wasmund scored 21 points, Muehleip had 11 and Furlong 10 in thePirates’ 50-49 loss to Kewanee-Wethersfield.
Warriors go 1-1 — At Galena, Ill.: Britt Dietzel scored 12 points and Paige Middendorf added 11 as East Dubuque beat Kewanee-Wethersfield, 50-37, at the Galena Shootout. Middendorf scored 10 points in the Warriors’ 39-36 overtime loss to Dakota.
PREP WRESTLING
Blazers take 3rd — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle won by fall in the first period of the 182-pound championship match, and Danil Wall (120) and Mason Recker (145) both finished third as the Trailblazers finished in third place at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Trever Freiburger was sixth at 106 pounds to lead Cascade, which placed 15th.
Bobcats 4th — At Epworth, Iowa: Levi Burds (152 pounds), Carter Kluesner (170) and Jake Hosch (182) each went 4-1 as Western Dubuque posted a 2-3 record at the Bobcat Duals. The Bobcats beat DeWitt Central (58-18) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (53-27) and lost to Southeast Polk (66-15) in its pool. They lost to Williamsburg (50-18) and Dakota (69-5) in the championship bracket.
Eagles go 2-3 — At Tama, Iowa: Bryce Anstoetter went 5-0 at 182 pounds as Dubuque Wahlert won two of its five duals at the South Tama Duals. Wahlert lost to Omaha Burke (64-12), Independence (60-17) and South Tama (47-21) in pool play before beating Vinton-Shellsburg (35-33) and Iowa City Regina (48-21) in the consolation bracket.
Cardinals win — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Abraham Michel (182 pounds), Lane Stender (220) and Taven Rich (285) won their weight classes, and Hunter Connolly (126), Payton Schueller (145), Jaycob Thompson (160), Maxachille Kuan (170) and Liam Aunan (195) finished runners-up as Maquoketa won the team title at its own Zimmerman Invitational.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 28, Millikin 10 — At Loras Field House: Bruce Everson won by fall at 133 pounds, Clint Lembeck won by technical fall at 141, and the Duhawks scored bonus points in five of their seven victories to beat Millikin.
Luther 22, Dubuque 18 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Jessy Diaz won by fall at 157 pounds for Dubuque, which also got wins from Brendan Hazelton (133), Luke Radeke (149), Zarik Anderson (165) and Darryl Aiello (285) in a loss to Luther.