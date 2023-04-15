Potosi/Cassville scored early and often and Eli Adams took it from there.
Adams, a junior, completely shut down Black Hawk’s offense with a 13-strikeout, five-inning no-hitter on Friday at Potosi High School.
Logan Kruser was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, Nick Hampton and Dawson Weber added two hits apiece as Potosi/Cassville plated all 10 runs over the first three innings.
Cuba City 12, Boscobel 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Reece Rosenkranz was 4-for-4 to lead a 16-hit attack as the Cubans won via the mercy rule in six innings. Riley Rosenkranz, Will Busch, Cody Hautaker, Henry Kruser and Talan Vannatta contributed two hits each for Cuba City.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 6, Barnevled 3 — At Barneveld, Wis.: Malia Weber allowed just one earned run over eight innings to earn the win in the circle as Potosi/Cassville scored three times in the eighth inning. Emily Bierman was 3-for-4 for at the dish for Potosi/Cassville.
Boscobel 9, Southwestern 5 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ally Stanton and Kaitlyn Mick had two hits apiece and Alana Splinter doubled, but the Wildcats fell to the Bulldogs.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Camanche 178, Bellevue 190 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking led the Comets with a 44, but Camanche came away with a dual victory at Bellevue Golf Course. Hunter Merrick (48), Cal Bonifas (49) and Owen Putman (49) also counted scores for Bellevue.
South Winneshiek 165, Clayton Ridge 185 — At Ossian, Iowa: Brennan Miller (43), Carter Zapf (45), Mitchell Rangall (48) and Seth Kregel (49) completed a strong round for the Eagles, but South Winneshiek won the dual at Silver Springs Golf Course on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Augustana 3-3, Dubuque 2-4 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Cayla Cavanagh became the Spartans’ all-time leader in home runs with a blast in Game 1, but UD fell in eight innings. Kaitlyn Powell tripled and was 3-for-4 and Chloe Hild homered as the Spartans returned the favor with an eight-inning win in the nightcap.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 11-10, William Penn 8-3 — At Spiegel Park: Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake was 3-for-4, and Thomas Brannon, Bubba Thomspon and Daniel Phyle homered for the Pride in the opener. Victor Lara homered, had three hits and drove in three and Brendan O’Connor went deep to lead the Pride to a sweep over the Statesmen. Clarke has won seven of its last eight games.
Loras 11-10, Nebraska 5-6 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Ryan Wohlers homered and Nick DiBenedetto had three hits and three RBIs for Loras in Game 1. Dakota Church went deep and drove in three in Game 2 as the Duhawks swept the Prairie Wolves.
Luther 3-2, Dubuque 2-3 — At Runkle Field: Brandon Watkins delivered a game-winning single in the 13th inning of Game 2 as the Spartans split. Hempstead grad Derek Hardin threw four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win on the mound.
UW-Eau Claire 21, UW-Platteville 13 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jake Wegner homered with three RBIS, Mason Molitor drove in four runs and Hunter Hopkins had three hits, but the Pioneers fell in a slugfest. Game 2 was delayed in the sixth inning due to darkness and will be resumed today.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 8, Cornell 1 — At Tucker Courts: Isabel Schwabe, Makayla Johnson, Lauren Diiulio, Leia Papanicholas, Caroline Hutchinson and Dorothy Dean earned victories as the Duhawks claimed five of the six singles points to close out the match.
KARATE
Peosta hosting karate championships — The 49th annual Midwest Open Karate Championships will be held today at the Peosta Community Center. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with competition taking place at 10:30 and running throughout the day. Age divisions include children (4-12), juniors (13-17), adults (18-34) and senior (35 and older). There will also be a separate women’s division. Tickets may be purchased at the Peosta Community Center.
