The Dubuque Hempstead boys cross country team made quite the statement at the 14th annual Heartland Classic on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
Featuring some of the best cross country programs across the Midwest, the Mustangs captured the team championship with 90 points, beating out Lincoln Southwest (Neb.) with 97. The next Iowa team — perennial power West Des Moines Dowling, top-ranked in Class 4A — came in fifth place out of 10 teams with 167 points.
Hempstead, currently second in the rankings behind Dowling, was led by Ryan Winger’s fifth-place run of 16:35. Mason Suarez with sixth in 16:39 with Derek Leicht taking 19th place at 17:02.2. Owen Maloney finished 21st in 17:02.9 and Marcus Leitzen rounded out the score in 39th at 17:17.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Wahlert runner-up, Rams finish 4th — At Clinton, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert finished runner-up and Dubuque Senior placed fourth at the River Queen Invitational.
The Golden Eagles fell in the championship match to Davenport Assumption, 2-1. Wahlert beat Senior twice, including in the championship semifinals, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 in a close battle. The Rams settled for fourth after losing the third-place match to Class 2A No. 6 Wilton, 25-15, 25-8.
Hoffman hits 1K, Cascade places 3rd — At Springville, Iowa: Cascade senior Jess Hoffman reached 1,000 career assists as the Cougars placed third at the Springville Invitational. Cascade beat Belle Plaine, 2-0, and Central City, 2-1, but lost 2-1 decisions to North Cedar and Jesup. The Cougars rebounded for third with a 21-17, 21-17 sweep of host Springville.
PREP FOOTBALL
Southwestern 19, Pecatonica/Argyle 11 (OT) — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats (3-2, 2-0 Six Rivers Conference) fell behind, 8-0, but rallied with Breckin Schneider’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Ray Runde, then took the lead with Alex Sanchez’s 30-yard field goal with 5 minutes to play.
When the Vikings tied it late and sent it to overtime, Schneider hit Runde on a 10-yard TD pass and then again on the two-point conversion before the Wildcat defense sealed the win.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Benedictine 73, Clarke 14 — At Atchison, Kan.: NAIA second-ranked Benedictine had little trouble cruising past the Pride (0-4).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, MidAmerica Nazarene 0 — At Olathe, Kan.: Kelsi Chambers hammered 15 kills with 10 digs, Megan Pressgrove added 11 kills and the Pride (11-4, 1-2 Heart of America Conference) earned the sweep, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21.
Duhawks split — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Loras swept Carleton College, 25-18, 25-18, 25-12, but lost a tight five-set battle with St. Olaf College, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14, at the Mabel Lee Invitational.
UW-Platteville 3, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Olivia Kudronowicz delivered 13 kills and seven digs, Sam Rossetti served up 27 assists, and the Pioneers (11-3) earned a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of host Coe at the Mabel Lee Invitational.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Grinnell 1 — At Oyen Field: The Spartans (5-1-1) got goals from Axel Aaman, Roody Joinvil and Jonny Mueller in the home win.
Luther 2, UW-Platteville 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Pioneers (2-3-2) opened the scoring when Cayden Carlson scored just 8:20 into the game, but Division III No. 19-ranked Luther (5-1-1) rallied to victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 1, UW-Eau Claire 0 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Molly Schiltz scored unassisted 14:20 into the game and Victoria Roethler made three saves to lift the Spartans (6-1).
Baker 1, Clarke 0 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Stevie Eide made three saves at goalkeeper, but the Pride couldn’t find the net.
Nebraska Wesleyan 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Kathryn Flaherty made six saves, but an early goal by the Prairie Wolves (6-1) sunk the Pioneers (1-6-1).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UD takes runner-up — At Galena, Ill.: Dubuque shot a 631 and finished runner-up at the Clarke Fall Invitational at Eagle Ridge Resort behind champ St. Ambrose. Jason Sikkema led the Spartans by tying for fifth place with a 78-76--154. Clarke finished seventh of 14 teams.
MEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks, Spartan place — At Waterloo, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert grad Riley Collins placed third in the Singles B-Flight, while Eian Coad finished third in the Singles C-Flight to lead the Duhawks at the American Rivers Conference tournament.
Dubuque’s Jose Mancilla topped Collins to place runner-up in the B-Flight with a 7-5, 4-6, 11-9 victory.