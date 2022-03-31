In her final high school track and field season, Edgewood-Colesburg senior Ella Aulwes knows what she is capable of accomplishing.
After earning trips to the state meet in both her freshman and junior seasons, Aulwes is determined to save her best effort for her last go-round.
On Friday, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.66 and the 200-meter dash in 28.11 to claim two gold medals at the Tri-Rivers Conference Championships, hosted by the University of Dubuque. Her performance in the 200 set a new indoor record.
“I thought it went pretty well for our first meet, but there is always room for improvement,” Aulwes said. “Based on the training we’ve done over the past year I was hoping I could run a time close to that.”
Aulwes also tied for third in the long jump after getting just one successful jump in.
“I scratched a few times, but getting that one solid jump was something to build on,” she said.
During her freshman season, Aulwes placed eighth in the long jump at the state meet. She also earned a seventh place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay while also competing in the 4x100 and distance medley. Due to COVID, she did not get an opportunity to compete at state as a sophomore, but made the return trip last season in the 100 and the 100 hurdles.
“Last year at state I didn’t do that well,” Aulwes said. “There was a lot of anxiety for me last year with adjusting from being in relay events to more solo events, and I just wasn’t as confident in myself.”
However, in December of this past year, Aulwes declared her intent to continue her college track and field career at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
“That really lifted a weight off my shoulders and showed me that everything was falling into place for me,” she said.
Added Edgewood-Colesburg track and field coach Makenna Slight: “She’s really trusted the process and has the bar set high as to what she wants to accomplish this year. She definitely wants to get back to state and get on that podium.”
Aulwes, who also plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Vikings, said that being involved in other athletics has helped her stay in the weight room and in good shape for when track season rolls around.
“I’ve been able to work on my explosiveness away from the track season and I can tell I’ve gotten stronger since my freshman year,” she said.
Slight added that she, too, has seen an improvement in her work ethic and mental toughness over the years.
“She is a hard worker and she’s a well-rounded kid,” she said. “She’s well-liked and she does well in a lot of things besides sports. She’s taken on that leadership role with our team with our hurdlers especially, and she’s someone the kids feel comfortable going to if they have questions.”