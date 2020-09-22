The past few days have felt like a roller coaster ride for Daniyal Dzhaniyev.
On Friday the low came in the form of news that the Madison Capitols would not take the ice this season due to coronavirus restrictions in Dane County. Just three days later, his outlook did a 180 when the Dubuque Fighting Saints selected him in the USHL’s dispersal draft of players from the Madison and Cedar Rapids franchises.
Saints general manager Kalle Larsson selected just one other player, Madison prospect Trey Ausmus, and passed in subsequent rounds.
“I was pretty excited about playing in Madison this year,” Dzhaniyev, 18, said. “The new coaching staff is unbelievable, and they’ve treated us so well all summer. It was such a bummer to hear the news that they weren’t going to play this season.
“Getting the call from Kalle was definitely a boost. I was actually kind of hoping they’d take me in the Phase II draft (last spring), so it’s kind of cool that it worked out in the end. I’m excited about playing for a franchise with such a great history in the USHL.”
The 5-foot-4, 137-pound forward from Brooklyn, N.Y., played the past two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich. He contributed four goals and eight points in 17 games last season after posting two goals and three points in 32 games with the U-17’s the previous season. He has already committed to Penn State University.
“I’m a playmaking forward with elite vision, and I can score goals as well,” Dzhaniyev said. “But I’ll do whatever the coaches in Dubuque ask me to do to win games.”
Madison selected Ausmus, a 5-11, 154-pound defenseman from East Grand Forks, Minn., in the third round, 42nd overall, of the 2020 USHL Futures Draft. The 16-year-old tallied seven goals and 26 points in 24 games for East Grand Forks High School last season and is committed to the University of North Dakota for 2023-24. He is likely a year away from playing in the USHL.
Larsson selected the fewest number of players in Monday’s dispersal draft. Fargo took the most at seven, and a total of 55 players went to the 13 USHL teams eligible to draft.
“We feel really good about the group we already have, so we had a pretty short list of players we were interested in coming into the dispersal draft,” Larsson said. “We didn’t want to take a player just to take a player. He had to be a guy who would make us better. I’d rather stick with the guys we’ve already invested in and evaluated. I don’t want to drop a guy just to drop a guy.”
The players selected on Monday will have their rights returned to Madison and Cedar Rapids when those teams rejoin to the USHL. Both expect to be back next fall.
Larsson said the Saints will have 27 players in Dubuque when camp opens at the end of this month in preparation for the season beginning in early November. For this season, the USHL has expanded its roster from 23 to 25 players.