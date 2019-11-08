Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area playoff games in Wisconsin and Illinois:
WISCONSIN DIVISION 5
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (10-1) at GALE-ETTRICK-TREMPEALEAU (10-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau won, 34-26
Outlook — Prairie du Chien has won seven straight behind a balance offense that averages 29.5 points per game. The Blackhawks have run for 1,785 yards and 26 touchdowns while passing for 1,516 yards and 14 scores. Prairie du Chien has not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season, and has allowed just three opponents to score 15 or more points — none since Week 5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau averages 41 points per game and has only thrown for 313 yards and a touchdown. The Red Hawks have run for 3,593 yards and 52 TDs. G-E-T has outscored its two playoff foes, 76-18, and is coming off a 38-0 victory over La Crosse Aquinas — a team Prairie du Chien defeated, 7-6, in the season opener. The winner will play Lake Country Lutheran or Racine Saint Catherine’s in the state semifinals.
TH prediction — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 27, Prairie du Chien 20
WISCONSIN DIVISION 6
MINERAL POINT (11-0) at MONDOVI (11-0)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Mineral Point cruised through the season until last week’s rematch with Lancaster, where the Pointers scored a touchdown in the closing moments to hold off the Flying Arrows. Now they get a team with an offense as high-powered as theirs in the state quarterfinals. Mineral Point averages 47.2 points per game with 2,344 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, and 2,329 rushing yards and 40 scores. Mondovi averages 46.7 points per game with 1,624 passing yards and 22 TDs, and 3,189 rushing yards and 50 TDs. Stopping the run will be paramount for the Pointers to advance. The winner will play Racine Lutheran or Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in the state semifinals.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 28, Mondovi 21
WISCONSIN DIVISION 7
RIVER RIDGE (8-3) at BLACK HAWK/WARREN (11-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last meeting — Black Hawk/Warren won, 22-20, in Week 6
Outlook — River Ridge is feeling confident after beating rival Potosi/Cassville for the first time in more than a decade, but next up is the defending state champion. The Timberwolves gave the Warriors their closest game of the season — and their only win by fewer than 12 points — but fell agonizingly short when its two-point conversion pass failed with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. River Ridge led that game, 7-0 and 14-8, before Black Hawk/Warren rallied. The Timberwolves average 32.2 points per game and have run for 2,391 yards and 31 touchdowns while throwing for 1,149 yards and 16 scores. The Warriors average 38.1 points per game with a heavy rushing attack that has gained 3,659 yards and scored 48 touchdowns. The winner will play Hilbert or Lourdes Academy in the state semifinals.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 32, River Ridge 27
WISCONSIN 8-PLAYER
BELMONT (9-2) vs. WAUSAU NEWMAN CATHOLIC (11-0)
Site — Breitenbach Stadium, Middleton
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last meeting — Newman Catholic won, 52-20, in Week 9
Outlook — Belmont is in the state semifinals in its first season as an 8-player program. The Braves are averaging 36.8 points per game. Belmont has thrown for 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 3,119 yards and 39 TDs. Newman Catholic averages 49.7 points per game with 2,574 passing yards, 2,700 rushing yards and 74 combined offensive touchdowns. The Braves already avenged one of their regular-season losses in the quarterfinals with an 18-14 win over Oakfield. If they can do the same in the semifinals, it will mean a date with either Luck or Shell Lake in next week’s state championship game.
TH prediction — Newman Catholic 42, Belmont 28
ILLINOIS CLASS 1A
FREEPORT AQUIN (10-0) AT STOCKTON (7-3)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. Saturday
Last meeting — Aquin won in Freeport, 40-22, on Sept. 6
Outlook — The Blackhawks went on the road and took care of business last week with a 20-7 victory at Princeville. Stockton now gets a home game against a tough Bulldogs program. Stockton is averaging 23.8 points per game this year and allowing only 11.3 per contest, while Aquin is scoring 38.6 per game and only allowing 18 points per game. Aquin won a shootout over Fulton last week, 55-38. This game could be a little more defensive and that could favor the Blackhawks. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals to play either Lena-Winslow (10-0) or Orangeville (7-3).
TH prediction — Freeport Aquin 28, Stockton 24
ILLINOIS 8-MAN
SCHLARMAN ACADEMY (7-3)
AT RIVER RIDGE (7-3)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
Outlook — In their first season making the move to 8-player football, the Wildcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the postseason in the Illinois 8-man Football Association’s 14-team field. River Ridge destroyed Cuba/North Fulton last week in the opening round, 48-0. The Wildcats now face a Schlarman Academy team that pulled out a 22-20 win over Rockford Christian Life in its opener. This one could come down to big plays in the fourth quarter. The winner advances to the state semifinals next Friday against either Polo (9-0) or Lowpoint-Washburn (4-4).
TH prediction — River Ridge 42, Schlarman Academy 37
Season records (playoffs in parentheses)
O’Neill: 63-11 (14-2)
Ortman: 27-12 (2-1)