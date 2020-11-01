News in your town

Football: Update on local players in the NFL

NFL recommends some sideline players wear masks during games

Men's basketball: Clarke prepares to follow-up on historic season

NFL: Saints look to stay on roll, Bears seek bounce-back win

NFL: Chiefs' Bell to face former team as Jets visit Arrowhead

Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

Sports briefs: Cubs pick up club option on Rizzo

NFL: Vikings' slide casts shadow over rematch with Packers

NFL: Packers' Winn makes remarkable return with help from wife

Women's basketball: Clarke ready for pressure as Heart's team to beat

Prep cross country: East Dubuque's Heiar finishes second at season-ending sectional

Hall, Purdy lead No. 23 Iowa State to 52-22 romp over Kansas

College football: Northwestern wipes out 17-point deficit to beat Iowa, 21-20

Prep volleyball: Hempstead draws tough challenge in return to state

Prep cross country: Benton's Martensen repeats as champ, Lancaster wins team title

College football roundup: Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois

Prep cross country: Bellevue's Brady Griebel captures 1A state championship

Northwestern wipes out 17-point deficit to beat Iowa

Hall, Purdy lead No. 23 Iowa State to 52-22 romp over Kansas

Hawkeyes host Northwestern with sense of urgency after loss

Sports briefs: Packers great Adderley passes away at 81

No. 23 Iowa State big favorites as it heads to Kansas

Prep football: MFL/Mar-Mac holds off Edgewood-Colesburg

Prep football roundup: Hawks advance in 3A playoffs

Prep football: Crist's late field goal lifts Darlington

Prep football: Wahlert hangs tough with Xavier in playoff tilt

USHL: Thrun lifts Fighting Saints in overtime

Prep football: Iowa City West takes shootout from Hempstead

Girls cross country: Hempstead's Leitzen becomes 1st Dubuque public schools state champ

Boys cross country: Hempstead's Winger closes strong career as state runner-up

Prep football: Redbirds win on late Crist field goal

Tonight's prep football scoreboard

Prep football: Iowa City West ends Hempstead's breakthrough season

Sports briefs: Hawkeyes' Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy planning to transfer

'The ones we play for': Iowa keeps 'wave' for young patients