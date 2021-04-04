Iowa star Luka Garza has nearly swept all of college basketball’s major awards.
The Hawkeyes’ senior center on Saturday was named the recipient of the 2021 Naismith Trophy, the most prestigious individual honor presented annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to college basketball’s most outstanding player.
Garza will be presented the trophy on Iowa’s campus this spring. A replica trophy will be donated to the Iowa program by Herff Jones.
“Winning an award in Naismith’s name is an honor my family and I will always treasure,” Garza said. “Naismith changed my life, and so many others by creating the game that so many love. In 2015, when my dad and I watched Frank Kaminsky accept the Naismith Trophy in Indianapolis, I never thought I would be in this position six years later.”
Iowa becomes just the sixth school to have both a men’s and women’s player win the Naismith Trophy. Iowa’s Megan Gustafson was the 2019 Naismith Trophy winner.
Garza was named the national player of the year by every major publication, including The Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Also Saturday, he was announced as the repeat winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation’s top center.
“To win this award two years in a row is a surreal feeling,” Garza said. “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar represented what it was to be an amazing person and basketball player and was a role model to many, including myself. I would not have been able to accomplish this without my teammates, coaches, and my family.”
He is Iowa’s first two-time consensus All-American and is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, which will be announced Tuesday.
Garza, a Washington D.C. native, led the nation in total points (747), player efficiency rating (35.84), field goals (281), 30-point games (8) and 20-point games (22). He was second nationally scoring 24.1 points per game.
He leaves the program as its all-time leading scorer, set the single-season scoring record two years in a row and his No. 55 jersey is now retired.
His 2,306 career points is the seventh-highest total in Big Ten Conference history. He is the only Big Ten player to accumulate 2,250 points and 900 rebounds.
“I am forever thankful to the University of Iowa, Coach (Fran) McCaffery, the rest of the coaching staff, my teammates, my family, and the countless other people and coaches who have helped me along the way,” Garza said. “This is not an individual honor, but a team award and I am so proud to be able to bring this award home to Iowa City.
“Thank you to the Atlanta Tipoff Club for this prestigious award and thank you to Naismith for changing my life and so many others with the game of basketball.”