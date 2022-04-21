After a wet and windy spring, Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway hopes to open the local dirt-track racing season this weekend.
The speedway scheduled a pair of test-and-tune sessions on the past two Sundays, but both became casualties of the weather.
The first official event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday with an Endruo race for 4- or 6-cylinder cars. It will last either 200 laps or 2 hours, whichever comes first. Interested drivers must pre-register by 4 p.m. today by calling the speedway at 563-588-1406.
Dubuque’s weekly racing season opens Sunday evening with competition in six classes – IMCA Late Models sponsored by Klein Custom Homes, IMCA Modifieds sponsored by Platteville Truck & Trailer Repair, IMCA Stock Cars sponsored by Dunkel Salvage, IMCA SportMods sponsored by Very Good Chiropractic, IMCA Hobby Stocks sponsored by Link Hydraulic Repair & Truck E, and the GSI Sharp Mini Late Models. The pits and grandstands open at 4 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Weekly admission prices are: $12 for adults 18-and-over, $10 for seniors 65-and-over, $6 for students ages 13-17 and free for kids ages 12-and-under while accompanied by an adult. All admission prices include sales tax.
The Fairgrounds Speedway will feature several other special programs this season, including: the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull on May 13-14; an Enduro on May 28; Fan Appreciation Night on June 5; an Enduro on June 18; a fireworks show on June 26; the County Fair races on July 27 and July 31; a Fair Enduro on July 30; Back-to-School Night on Aug. 14; MARS Late Models on Aug. 18; the Season Championships on Aug. 28; an Enduro on Sept. 10; and the Iowa Dirt Nationals from Oct. 13-15.
For more information on the track, visit https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1458/. The site includes results, weekly points updates and news from the track.
DUBUQUE county BASEBALL HALL OF FAME DATES SET
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will hold its 36th annual induction dinner/program on Friday, July 8 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa, and the Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game at 6:30 p.m. the following night at Legion Field in Cascade, Iowa.
All interested baseball fans who wish to nominate someone deemed eligible for the Hall of Fame can send the nominee’s name and bio to Rich Knepper at 913 8th Ave SE, Cascade, Iowa 52033. For more information, please contact Rich Knepper at (563) 590-6045.
SENIOR SET TO HIRE GIRLS HOOPS COACH
Cassie Allee will be the next girls basketball coach at Dubuque Senior, pending approval from the school board next month. Allee teaches at Senior, has coached in the Senior system for several years and most recently served as the head coach of the JV1 girls team.
Allee will replace Jared Deutsch, who resigned in February after five seasons at the helm to spend more time with his young family. Deutsch finished with a 47-59 record as the Rams head coach.